MUD\WTR Founder and CEO Goes Head-to-Head With an Ice Bath to Raise Mental Health Awareness

For every sale this Black Friday/Cyber Monday, MUD\WTR founder/CEO Shane Heath will stay longer in an ice bath and raise money for a mental health nonprofit

I cold plunge because it makes me feel amazing. It allows me to develop a relationship with that window of time between a stressor and my response to it.” — Shane Heath, founder/CEO

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUD\WTR, the brand known for its popular coffee alternative and for creating healthy minds through healthy habits, today announced that its CEO and Founder, Shane Heath, will extend the time he spends in a cold-plunge tank for every sale made over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. And with MUD\WTR offering shoppers 25% off site-wide from Nov. 20–Nov. 28 (with code RITUAL25), Heath could easily find himself submerged in teeth-chattering, icy waters for a significant amount of time—far exceeding the standard three-minute cold plunge. Tune into MUD\WTR’s Instagram (@drinkmudwtr) at 4 p.m. PST on Monday, Nov. 28, as Heath faces off against icy waters in a live stream.

It’ll be hard, but Heath is a cold-plunging regular who’s game for the challenge. He hopes his stunt will encourage others to try cold immersion for its stress-fighting abilities—something that could be of particular help during the holiday season. “I cold plunge because it makes me feel amazing,” Heath says. “It allows me to develop a relationship with that window of time between a stressor and my response to it. Often, the mind’s response to inputs in the modern world is disproportionate to the actual danger. A heckle on a TikTok post doesn’t mean you’re getting banished, and stepping into a cold shower isn’t going to give you hypothermia.”

With a company culture that emphasizes curiosity and well-being, cold exposure is favored by the MUD\WTR team as a way to develop a healthy stress response. MUD\WTR's wellness habits have been woven into its culture since launching in 2018, leaning on science-backed practices like cold exposure, breathwork and meditation. The team recently completed a 66-day cold-exposure challenge, in which they chilled out in cold showers, cold plunge-tanks and icy bodies of water.

"I don't always like it, but I always love it," said MUD\WTR's Head of MUD\FILMS Chris Keener. “It is important to consciously choose and welcome the difficult. I believe the body follows the mind in this. Knowing that you willfully, mindfully choose the cold will allow your body to relax.”

MUD\WTR will donate a portion of all sales during the sale weekend to The MINDS Foundation, a mental health organization with a vision to create a world that fosters a shared approach to mental wellness—one in which anyone, anywhere can access the resources they deserve. Since its origin in 2010, MINDS has touched the lives of over 3.5 million individuals in communities ranging from rural regions of India to urban cities through programs focused on mental health literacy, access to care, storytelling, research lab, India's first 24x7 helpline and a counseling center.



MUD\WTR exists to create healthy minds through healthy habits. Best known for its popular coffee alternative, :rise Cacao, the brand offers a range of products and content that support habit-building and well-being. It was recently named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000.



