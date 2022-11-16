Academy of Cleaning Selects Leroy Harper as a Finalist for National Rock Star Custodian

Rock Star Custodian

Leroy Harper is a frontline custodian at Hickory High School in Chesapeake, VA., one of the five finalists for the 2022 National Rock Star Custodian Award.

I don't have to worry about whether Hickory will get the care and attention it needs. Mr. Harper runs Hickory High School as if he was the CEO.” — Samuel W. Warren Jr.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Leroy Harper is a frontline custodian at Hickory High School in Chesapeake, VA., and one of five finalists for this annual award. This will be the 4th year that the Academy of Cleaning Excellence in Orlando, FL. will be handing this national award out to a "First Responder" of health.“I don't have to worry about whether Hickory will get the care and attention it needs. From inclement weather, additional maintenance from outside the school system, to dealing with custodial vendors, and deliveries, Mr. Harper runs Hickory High School as if he was the CEO. ” writes Samuel W. Warren Jr.Mr. Leroy Harper is a front-runner in the area of communications for our head custodians. He has not only the ability but the desire to communicate effectively and efficiently with subordinates and supervisors via in-person, telephone, and email.Mr. Harper runs Hickory High School as if he was the CEO. Mr. Harper is a trainer of men and women for advancement, even if it means he will lose them off of his staff. Never does he complain or lament the time and effort he puts into his people.Not only does Mr. Harper stay abreast of innovations in the custodial industry via professional reading and response to the supervisor's memos and in-services, but he also makes sure his staff is all up to date with the most recent changes in the industry and personal benefits i.e. health care changes.He is often the custodian chosen to sample new equipment, services, and products for possible inclusion into the overall district custodial services department. His opinion on things related to protocol and innovations is very much respected.Leroy is a member of our CAC (Custodial Advisory Committee). Leroy participates in the various activities of CAC i.e.; Holiday meal give-always, Coats for Kids drives, summer school supply give-always, CAC end-of-the-year banquet planning, and any other activity that requires his help.He regularly will put in extra hours to help a colleague in need as a result of an illness or school issue with weather or new construction. He regularly is willing to help other head custodians prepare for the new year as well as get his own building ready.Mr. Harper is that school leader that when things happen unexpectedly or by design will place unexpected burdens on the staff, we know he will devise a plan to cover the school. We don't worry about HHS.Mr. Harper, along with all the other building lead custodians have to turn in a yearly plan which shows how the building will be cleaned each year and who will be responsible for what areas. Mr. Harper does an excellent job of making sure his plan is efficient, effective, and equitable. He utilizes both parallel team cleaning and area cleaning to accomplish all tasks.The Rock Star series breaks down the word, CUSTODIAN, outlining the nine (9) personality traits the Academy is looking for in the nominees. Tens of thousands of custodians across the nation have experienced the Rock Star program this year. You can VOTE and learn more about the program at RockStarsofCleaning.com Voting for Leroy Harper is open through December 31, 2022, with the award for Rock Star Custodian of 2022, coming in February 2023.The Academy of Cleaning Excellence provides professional development education to the cleaning industry, through motivational sessions, eLearning, and engaging LIVE classes throughout the U.S. “The most valuable asset an operation has is an engaged employee.”More information about this topic can be found by contacting our Director of Education.

Vote for Your Finalist Says Kenny Seybold