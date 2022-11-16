HUMAN METAMORPHOSIS JOURNEY UNVEILS NEW ERA OF GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP
H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasmi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; H.E. Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority
Global Citizen Forum welcomes over 500 guests from across 30+ countries on its first day of its Annual Summit in Ras Al KhaimahRAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Day one of the Global Citizen Forum’s Annual Summit kicked off in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, today with discussions centered around a new era of cultural evolution, of a cohesive humanity founded upon human connection.
IMAGE GALLERY: DAY ONE HIGHLIGHTS
Set against a breathtaking backdrop of the iconic GCF hot air balloon across the Arabian Gulf, the Summit’s opening was attended by UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasmi, who was joined by the CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, H.E. Raki Phillips.
Global Citizen Forum Founder, Armand Arton, opened the event by introducing the Summit’s theme of Human Metamorphosis, emphasizing how the growing interconnectedness of today’s world presents us with an opportunity to come together more than ever to create a better future as united global citizens.
Armand stressed the significant potential of every individual tapping into their intuitive desire for positive impact: “If we can imagine a better world, we can build one. But only by engaging with and developing our inner selves can we change the world, so we must first change ourselves.”
With delegates hailing from more than 30 countries, every aspect of the Summit has been intentionally designed to support attendees embark on a personal journey of self-discovery and evolution. Introducing the multi-dimensional two-day experiential journey for body and mind, Talimka Yordanova, Chief Executive Officer, Global Citizen Forum instructed: “keep an open mind, let yourself go and try not to judge.”
A common theme throughout the day was the renewed focus on the importance of inner connection, with the pursuit for global progression stemming from the combined actions of its eight-billion individuals.
Shayoon and Alexander Mendeluk hosted a transcendent sound healing session to “awaken our collective consciousness and activate our highest potential”; whilst Deepak Chopra led a beach-side meditation session, providing new perspective on human metamorphosis and guiding the audience through an internal supercharge and revival.
Exploring all avenues of the senses and the bounds of technology, Poonacha Machaiah, Chief Executive Officer of The Chopra Foundation and Alejandro Sáez, Co-Founder of Utopia shared their VR project - Chopraverse - which is set to bring wellbeing into the metaverse. The session, ‘Journey Into the Metaverse’ invited individuals to embrace what it means to be metahuman, a state which Deepak Chopra describes as: “a shared vision and diversity to reach emergence to birth a new reality filled with wonder, creativity and joy - a social transformation.”
Spoken sessions included keynote addresses by global changemakers which focused on how we can embrace chaos as an opportunity to come together as a community of world citizens to emerge from the crises of the past years more resilient and united.
Bobby Sager, Renowned Photographer and Chairman, Sager Family Foundation commented on united potential: “the worst four letter word in the English language is ‘them’. It shouldn’t be ‘them’ and ‘us’, it should be ‘we’.”
Poonacha Machaiah, Chief Executive Officer, The Chopra Foundation echoed this sentiment, declaring: “The world doesn’t need Tinder, it needs tender. We have lost ourselves for a selfie. Going back to the journey to oneself is the metamorphosis for the impact we need.”
Juxtaposed from the more tranquil and reflective morning, the Summit’s first day came to a close with a lively sunset bonfire as a celebration of community and its unique combined potential. The eclectic celebration featured a live music performance from Grammy Award-Winning Musician, Wyclef Jean, and Soca Artist and Record Producer, Machel Montano, seeing delegates being summoned to stage for an impromptu rap battle, with the festivities carrying on into the night.
Attendees were also treated to immersive experiences such as a hot air balloon ride over the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and sunset camel rides through the Arabian beachfront.
Stay tuned for updates from the event's second day
About Global Citizen Forum
The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Through a series of curated events and experiences, GCF’s membership-based community gathers from across the globe for their Annual Summit to bridge dialogue with action for traceable, transparent, and measurable impact.
About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)
The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.
