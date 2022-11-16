Spin Master, First Responders Children’s Foundation Team Up to Save Holidays for Thousands of Children Affected by Hurricane Ian

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company, is teaming up with First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF) and its Toy Express program to bring holiday joy to first responder families and the communities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, it was announced today.



FRCF’s Toy Express is a national holiday program that delivers toys to children in 150 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Toys are also sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.

As part of FRCF’s Hurricane Ian Response Fund, Spin Master has donated 50,000 toys to Hurricane Ian families that will be delivered to Lee, Sarasota, and Charlotte Counties in Florida to bring some holiday joy to first responders, their families, and the communities they serve who have been impacted the hardest by Hurricane Ian. FRCF’s Hurricane Ian Disaster Fund provides Disaster Response Grants to first responder families enduring financial hardship due to the devastation from Hurricane Ian and was designed to be flexible and to address areas of financial need as they develop within the first responder community in the region.

“First Responder’s Children’s Foundation is enormously grateful to Spin Master for its generous toy donation to first responder heroes and their families most affected by Hurricane Ian,” said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. “While many first responders’ homes were underwater, these brave men and women were out working to assist the residents of their communities. Thousands of children who might have gone without holiday gifts this year will now be able to open some of the most popular and innovative toys in the world this holiday season,” said Ms. Crane. “This is an extraordinary gift, not just for the children, but for those who love them, but can’t afford gifts for them this year due to Ian’s destructive power.”

“As a global children’s entertainment company, we are committed to providing kids with the opportunity to grow and learn through play, regardless of circumstance,” said Tammy Smitham, Spin Master’s VP of Communications and Corporate Citizenship. “We are honored to work with First Responder’s Children’s Foundation to deliver the joy of play this holiday season to the families of first responders’ and those impacted most by the hurricane.”

Ms. Crane and members of the FRCF team were on the ground in Florida recently surveying Ian’s damage and building contacts within the local first responder communities. FRCF recently arranged for President Joe Biden to declare a 2022 “National First Responders Day” which was celebrated on October 28th.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; bereavement assistance, a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. The Foundation also supports first responder families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances, including injury in the line of duty.



More information can be found at www.1stRCF.org . Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik’s Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Contact: Bill O’Reilly, 212-396-9117

bill@oreillycommunications.com