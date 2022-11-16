South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond Announces Angels for 2022

(COLUMBIA, SC) – Today South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced the Angels of 2022. Secretary Hammond recognized ten Angel charities at a press conference in the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex.

The Angels honored are organizations that have demonstrated good stewardship of charitable resources in South Carolina. Representatives from all organizations were in attendance to receive a plaque and recognition from Secretary Hammond. The Angels recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed below. Those recognized are listed in alphabetical order and are not ranked by the Secretary of State.

Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc., Spartanburg, SC 93.2%

Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Aiken, SC 85.2%

Defenders For Children, Greenville, SC 91.0%

Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Florence, SC 95.6%

Operation Home, Inc., N. Charleston, SC 91.6%

Programs for Exceptional People Inc., Bluffton, SC 91.1%

Restore Mobility for the Blind, Lake Wylie, SC 94.1%

Sharing God’s Love, Inc., Irmo, SC 92.3%

The Dream Center of Pickens County, Easley, SC 95.0%

The Village Group, Georgetown, SC 98.9%



The Angels were selected by review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as by nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, the charity must have devoted 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; must have been in existence for three or more years; must make good use of volunteer services; must receive minimal funding from grants; must have a significant presence in South Carolina; and must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Each year the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase Angels with diverse missions from several areas around the state.

“Charities do so much for our communities, and I am proud to recognize these wonderful organizations that have made a difference in the lives of so many South Carolinians,” said Secretary Hammond.

Prior to recognizing the 2022 Angels, Secretary Hammond released the 2021-2022 Wise Giving Report as part of International Charity Fraud Awareness Week in October. This report provides wise giving tips for donors and includes data from professional solicitor contracts and joint financial reports filed with the Secretary of State’s Office. Furthermore, the Wise Giving Report includes the 2022 Give Smart Watch List, which names ten charities registered to solicit in South Carolina that have reported spending less than 40% of their expenses on charitable programs.

Charitable donors may research charities registered in South Carolina by visiting the Secretary of State’s website at sos.sc.gov. To look up a charitable organization, select the Charities Search feature to learn a charity’s total revenue, program expenses, total expenses, net assets, and fundraiser costs, as well as the percentage of total expenses that the charity has spent on program services. You can also call the Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484) or send an email to charities@sos.sc.gov for more information. If you have concerns about a charitable organization, professional fundraiser, or raffle, you can file a confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office by using the online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form.

“South Carolina is one of the most generous states in the nation, and this year’s Angels exemplify how this generosity can transform the lives of others,” said Secretary Hammond. “As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to give back to their communities in any way that they can, whether it be through making a donation or volunteering their services. As always, remember to give from the heart, but please give smart.”

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon A. Wiley, General Counsel & Public Information Director

Office Phone: (803) 734-2170 ● Email: swiley@sos.sc.gov