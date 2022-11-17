Celebrating bell hooks, “The Praxis of Love” Kicks off Leadership Center for Social Justice’s Three-Part Praxis Series

Leadership Center for Social Justice Logo

“The Praxis of Love” Takes Place at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities on December 1, 2022

The Leadership Center for Social Justice has launched a three-part “Praxis Series” to help attendees embody and live into lessons about Love, Hope, and Faith that are foundational for justice work.” — Rev. Dr. Ry O. Siggelkow, Center Director

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To broaden its social justice outreach to a wider community, the Leadership Center for Social Justice at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has launched a three-part “Praxis Series” to help attendees embody and live into lessons about Love, Hope, and Faith that are foundational for justice work.

On December 1, the first event in the series is “The Praxis of Love.” In honor of the first anniversary of bell hooks’ (Gloria Watkins, 1952–2021) death, and in celebration of her life and legacy, “The Praxis of Love” will feature a community conversation on bell hooks’ All About Love: New Visions.

Moderated by Rev. Dr. Ry Siggelkow, director of the Leadership Center for Social Justice, the conversation will be initiated by three special guest speakers:

Rev. Dr. Jessica Chapman Lape, who holds a PhD in Practical Theology from Claremont School of Theology, is a womanist pastoral theologian, a clinically trained chaplain, and assistant professor of interreligious chaplaincy (and director of the interreligious chaplaincy program) at United.

Dr. David Todd Lawrence is an associate professor and director of graduate programs in the Department of English at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He teaches African American literature and expressive culture, folklore studies, and cultural studies.

Rosy Petri is an artist and storyteller from Milwaukee, Wisconsin whose multidisciplinary works fuse fabric portraiture, multimedia storytelling, and illustration as an act of witness. In 2021, she served as the inaugural artist in residence at the bell hooks center at Berea College in Kentucky.

The evening, held online and in person (United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, 767 Eustis St., Ste 140, St. Paul, MN 55114), will feature the panel conversation followed by small group discussions, as attendees reflect together on the power of love in the practice of social justice. Registration for the event is due by November 28, 2022. To learn more about the event and register, visit https://content.unitedseminary.edu/all-about-love-bell-hooks.

Upcoming Praxis Events

Save the dates for the next two Praxis events held in early 2023.

“The Praxis of Hope: An Evening with Ricardo Levins Morales” is scheduled in person and online February 15, 2023. Based in Minneapolis, Morales is an artist and organizer who uses art as a form of political medicine to help people heal from the injuries and realities of oppression.

On March 15, 2023, the Leadership Center for Social Justice will present (online only) “The Praxis of Faith: A Panel on the Life and Work of James H. Cone.” Born in 1938, James Hal Cone was an American theologian best known for his advocacy of Black liberation theology.

All three events will be held at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Contact Stella Pearce at spearce@unitedseminary.edu with any questions.

About The Leadership Center for Social Justice

The Leadership Center for Social Justice seeks to equip, inspire, and empower leaders to faithfully and reflectively engage in concrete, contextual ministry for social justice. In the spirit of faith, hope, and love, the Center supports leaders in developing skills in contextually sensitive, creative, and effective leadership and social praxis.

About United

Founded as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to train leaders who dismantle systems of oppression, explore multi faith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.