AHN Hospitals Receive "A" Grades in National Patient Safety Report

Five Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospitals have earned the highest possible safety rating of "A" grades in The Leapfrog Group's fall 2022 survey, a national report that recognizes hospitals for the quality and safety of the care they provide to patients.

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) November 16, 2022

AGH, Forbes, Grove City, Saint Vincent and West Penn Hospitals Lauded by Leapfrog Group for Care Excellence

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for patients and purchasers. Updated and published each spring and fall, the "Safety Grade" report assigns an A, B, C, D, or F grade to hospitals across the country, based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harm to patients under their care.

In the report, issued this week, AHN's Allegheny General (AGH), Forbes, West Penn, Grove City and Saint Vincent Hospitals all received "A" grades.

"At AHN, our team members are dedicated to providing safe, high-quality services and care for patients with great empathy and compassion," said Brian Parker, MD, AHN's Chief Quality Officer. "They earn these ‘A' grades every day in our hospitals, and across every AHN touchpoint, and it's gratifying to have those exceptional efforts consistently recognized by respected, independent organizations like Leapfrog."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 3,000 U.S. acute-care hospitals, twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed, and the results are totally transparent and free to the public.

As AHN's flagship academic medical center, AGH is a leading provider of advanced critical care and home to some of the nation's premier institutes for cancer care, cardiovascular medicine and surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery, trauma and organ transplantation, among other specialties. AGH has earned an "A" grade for three consecutive scoring periods in the Leapfrog Group's bi-annual patient safety survey.

AHN Forbes has provided comprehensive, personalized care to residents of Pittsburgh's eastern suburbs for more than 40 years, including the region's only Level 2 Trauma Center, it's only obstetrics program that delivers 1,300 babies every year; and state-of-the-art cancer, cardiovascular, orthopedics and neurosurgical care, among many other specialties.

AHN West Penn, AHN's flagship hospital for women's and infants care, is home to a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and AHN Women's Behavioral Health. It's also a leading provider of stem cell transplantation therapy, gynecologic oncology treatment, care for autoimmune diseases and burn care, among other specialties.

AHN Grove City is a 67-bed community hospital that has provided care in Mercer County for nearly 45 years. The hospital is a Level IV Trauma Center and serves as a conduit to many AHN specialized services, offering the community close-to-home access to the medical and surgical care patients need.

AHN Saint Vincent is a full-service tertiary hospital that provides the greater Erie County region with access to comprehensive health care services, including obstetrics and gynecologic surgery, cancer care, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery and orthopaedic surgery, among other specialties. This represents Saint Vincent's 5th consecutive "A" grade rating from Leapfrog.

"We could not be prouder of our physicians, nurses and team members at every level for the exceptional work they do to help us meet the highest standards of safety in the care we provide for our patients," said Amy Cotton, DNP, Senior Vice President Quality and Safety. "We deeply appreciate the Leapfrog Group for validating what we already know—our talented healthcare providers make the safety and well-being of our patients their top priority and they deserve to be celebrated."

