Viral Nation named one of Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

The influencer technology company is also ranked one of the highest revenue-growth companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

TORONTO (PRWEB) November 16, 2022

Viral Nation, the global influencer marketing and technology company, has today been announced a winner of the Enterprise Fast 15 award as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program, ranking 5th on the list. The award recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. The Enterprise Fast 15 leadership category eligibility is limited to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2021.

Viral Nation Co-Founder and Co-CEO Joe Gagliese attributes his company's unwavering commitment to constant innovation, along with a global shift in human behavior towards social technologies, to its rapid rise to a leadership position in their segment. "Viral Nation's technology team have acted as true leaders within our growing organization, persistently identifying and delivering the innovation our customers and partners rely on to stay ahead of the curve," said Gagliese. "Winning this award is a testament to that team, and the rest of the organization that is powered by their work."

"This year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

Viral Nation has also today ranked 285 on the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500™. Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Viral Nation grew its four-year revenue by 499% during this period.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit http://www.fast50.ca.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is a new media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service creative agency, VN Marketing; creator and athlete-influencer management agencies, VN Talent and VN Sports; and technology division, VN Tech. With representation in eight countries and the industry's largest influencer network, our diverse, multidisciplinary teams are proud to fuel growth for the world's leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Baidu, Campbells, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, eOne, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Tencent, TJX, Uber, and Warner Brothers. For more information, please visit http://www.viralnation.com.

Instagram: @ViralNation

Twitter: @ViralNationInc

LinkedIn: Viral Nation Inc.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/viral_nation_named_one_of_canadas_enterprise_fast_15_winners_in_deloittes_technology_fast_50_program/prweb19025652.htm