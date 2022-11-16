East Penn Launches New Product - The Deka PowerForce Industrial Battery Charger

East Penn Manufacturing is proud to announce the Deka PowerForce, a new motive power battery charger built to excel with today's lift truck fleet. It is a proprietary charger with cutting-edge technology features. The Deka PowerForce is an exclusive product only offered through East Penn and their North American dealer network.

LYON STATION, Pa. , Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn Manufacturing is proud to announce the Deka PowerForce, a new motive power battery charger built to excel with today's lift truck fleet. It is a proprietary charger with cutting-edge technology features. The Deka PowerForce is an exclusive product only offered through East Penn and their North American dealer network.

Built with a modular space-saving design, the Deka PowerForce can be configured in a variety of designs, up to 600 Amps. While designed for optimal use with all Deka motive power batteries (lead and lithium (LiFePO4)), and across all charging regimes (conventional/opportunity/fast), it is the premier cutting-edge charger for all batteries – regardless of the manufacturer. It is also extremely energy efficient operating at 95% efficiency and is California Energy Commission (CEC) compliant and UL listed.

The Deka PowerForce is highly user-friendly featuring a large color customizable touch screen user panel that provides easy access to programming diagnostics, and statistics. Fully network and cloud ready, the charger can be monitored in real-time providing the ability to access and manage their fleet information.

The Deka PowerForce is a significant addition to the already comprehensive Deka brand of Motive Power products, further proving East Penn as the leader in complete energy storage solutions.

About East Penn Manufacturing:

East Penn is a privately-owned company operating the largest single-site battery manufacturing facility in the world. As a leading global battery provider, the company makes high quality lead batteries and accessories, as well as offers other energy storage and system integration solutions, for the motive power, automotive, commercial, marine, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2008, IATF 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.dekabatteries.com.

Media Contact

Chad Christ, East Penn Manufacturing, Co., 1 6106826361 Ext: 3503, cchrist@dekabatteries.com

SOURCE East Penn Manufacturing, Co.