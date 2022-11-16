Educational Franchise CompuChild Launches BiztechChild as a New Brand

Kids Education Franchise CompuChild Plans to Expand its Brand by Launching BiztechChild

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children's after-school program franchise CompuChild has been focused on promoting technology and entrepreneurial education in the United States and Canada. CompuChild was started in 1994 with the idea of spreading computer education among children. The organization started franchising in 2001 and since then, has enriched hundreds of thousands of students at its dedicated centers, pre-schools, elementary schools, after-school centers, and various other venues.

Since franchising in 2001, CompuChild has grown its after-school programs to cover a wide range of topics. Soon after CompuChild started franchising, its program developers felt the need for a broader technology education and decided to expand the offering from computer education to STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) education by adding courses in robotics, programming logic, and electrical circuits. The franchise recognized the significance of art well before the passing of the "Every Student Succeeds" act in 2015 which was aimed at providing funding for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) education in schools. With its expanded focus from STEM to STEAM education, CompuChild added classes in computer animation, 3D art, and photography to its list of after-school enrichment curricula. Very recently (since 2020), CompuChild has expanded the scope of its enrichment classes even further to focus on what it calls – Entrepreneurial STEAM™. This unique idea focuses on the need to develop an entrepreneurial mindset from a very early age, which promotes economically feasible innovation that can be applied and implemented for the social good. This renewed focus at CompuChild has resulted in the addition of a plethora of courses in personal finance, business, communication, entrepreneurship, and ethics.

Talking about the new brand, the President of CompuChild stated, "As a leading children's education franchise, CompuChild has been expanding its after-school program offering all through. What started with just computer education, has now expanded into STEM, STEAM, financial awareness, communication, business, entrepreneurship, and ethics. Definitely, CompuChild franchisees have a wide variety of classes to offer when it comes to after-school enrichment programs. While we believe that every program offered by CompuChild adds significant value and fills various holes that are left in the traditional education system, we also understand that given their personal background and the specific need of a community, some franchisees may want to focus on certain aspects of the curricula. That's why we have decided to provide more flexibility and choice to our franchisees by launching this new brand name – BiztechChild. CompuChild has a proven long-term commitment to quality after-school enrichment programs for children. We have a unique focus on technology and entrepreneurship and we are looking to partner with entrepreneurs who are excited about offering our differentiated after-school enrichment programs to children in their community through CompuChild franchise ownership."

The STEM after-school franchise CompuChild offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age. The franchise's mission is to "nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children."

