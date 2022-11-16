New G&A Institute Research Shows Sustainability Reporting by Largest U.S. Public Companies Reached All-Time Highs in 2021

96% of S&P 500® Companies and 81% of Russell 1000® Companies Published ESG Reports; SASB Became Most Used Reporting Standard

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A), a leading consulting firm on corporate sustainability and ESG, today announced the findings of its 2022 Sustainability Reporting in Focus research on companies in the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 1000® Index. This marks the 11th annual report in G&A's research series tracking the publication of sustainability reports by the largest U.S. publicly-traded companies.

G&A's 2022 Sustainability Reporting in Focus research showed all-time highs across the board in sustainability reporting for the Russell 1000 companies in 2021. Key takeaways from G&A's research include:

Click here to view a graphical representation of the data noted above.

Click here to read the full report for more comprehensive reporting breakouts and details on the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 companies.

Louis Coppola, G&A's Executive Vice President and Co-Founder, commented, "The results of our 2022 research clearly demonstrate that sustainability reporting has become a best practice among the largest U.S. publicly-traded companies. The percentage of S&P 500 companies publishing sustainability reports is nearly 100% and reporting by the smaller half of companies in the Russell 1000 doubled between 2018 and 2021. We believe these trends highlight the importance of ESG and sustainability to investors and other key stakeholders, as well as the desire of public companies to demonstrate accountability and transparency to these stakeholders. When seeing these results, you have to wonder – just what are the 4% of non-reporters in the S&P 500 waiting for?"

Hank Boerner, G&A's Chairman, Chief Strategist and Co-Founder, added, "G&A's 2022 research continued to see increased use of newer reporting frameworks like TCFD and alignment with climate initiatives including SBTi and CDP. We believe this is being driven by increased stakeholder focus on climate change impacts and the potential mandate of emissions reporting by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We continue to work with publicly-traded companies to help them manage ever-changing reporting frameworks and standards, along with changes to disclosure regulations in the U.S. and around the world."

G&A's 2022 Sustainability Reporting in Focus report analyzes the content of identified reports to provide detailed breakdowns of reporting frameworks and standards used (GRI, SASB, TCFD), alignment with initiatives such as SBTi and the United Nations SDGs, and trends in external assurance and CDP reporting. The report also includes a breakout of non-reporters in the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 by sector.

ABOUT GOVERNANCE & ACCOUNTABILITY INSTITUTE, INC.

Founded in 2006, G&A is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City, that helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive 5-Step Process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector.

Since 2011, G&A has built a comprehensive database of reporting data based on analysis of thousands of sustainability reports to help steer strategy for our clients and improve their disclosure and reporting.

ABOUT THE S&P 500®

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as one of the best gauges of large-cap U.S. equity market performance, measuring the stock performance of approximately 500 large-cap companies covering approximately 80% of available market capitalization on U.S. stock exchanges. The S&P 500 is owned by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global. More information is available here.

ABOUT THE RUSSELL 1000®

The Russell 1000 Index is a market-weighted index that includes the largest publicly-traded U.S. companies by market cap, which make up approximately 93% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The indices/benchmarks are provided by FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). More information is available here.

