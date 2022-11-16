Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,499 in the last 365 days.

Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Names Peter Bishop as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation has appointed Peter (Pete) Bishop as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Bishop joins Plymouth Rock from EverQuote. He will be responsible for the direct to consumer, agent, and partner marketing teams that sell Plymouth Rock's homeowners insurance.

"Pete's background as a leader of high-performing marketing teams makes him a perfect fit for Plymouth Rock," commented Scott Kwiker, Chief Operating Officer of Plymouth Rock Home Assurance. "We will lean on Pete to manage our combined media and sales budgets, as well as identify and rapidly grow innovative partnerships."

For the past four years, Peter served as Vice President of Performance Marketing for EverQuote in Cambridge, Mass., where he led multiple acquisition teams to unprecedented growth. Before that he helped start DigitalTakeout, a boutique digital agency and consultancy, and spent nine years at ChoiceStream, a Boston-based advertising technology firm.

"I'm excited to join Plymouth Rock," said Bishop. "It's a unique opportunity to provide homeowners with unique and easy-to-use services along with the financial security of a leading regional carrier."

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.7 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005889/en/

You just read:

Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Names Peter Bishop as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.