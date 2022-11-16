Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Names Peter Bishop as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation has appointed Peter (Pete) Bishop as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Bishop joins Plymouth Rock from EverQuote. He will be responsible for the direct to consumer, agent, and partner marketing teams that sell Plymouth Rock's homeowners insurance.

"Pete's background as a leader of high-performing marketing teams makes him a perfect fit for Plymouth Rock," commented Scott Kwiker, Chief Operating Officer of Plymouth Rock Home Assurance. "We will lean on Pete to manage our combined media and sales budgets, as well as identify and rapidly grow innovative partnerships."

For the past four years, Peter served as Vice President of Performance Marketing for EverQuote in Cambridge, Mass., where he led multiple acquisition teams to unprecedented growth. Before that he helped start DigitalTakeout, a boutique digital agency and consultancy, and spent nine years at ChoiceStream, a Boston-based advertising technology firm.

"I'm excited to join Plymouth Rock," said Bishop. "It's a unique opportunity to provide homeowners with unique and easy-to-use services along with the financial security of a leading regional carrier."

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want—online, with a mobile app, by phone, or by contacting their Plymouth Rock agent. Customers can chat, text, or email to get answers quickly and easily. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.7 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005889/en/