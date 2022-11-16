New York, USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroblastoma Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 25+ Companies Working in the Domain

DelveInsight's neuroblastoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for neuroblastoma treatment.

DelveInsight's 'Neuroblastoma Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline neuroblastoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the neuroblastoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Neuroblastoma Pipeline Report

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for neuroblastoma treatment. Key neuroblastoma companies such as Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix S.A., PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Advanced Accelerator Applications, K C Pharmaceuticals Inc., Curis, Inc., Pfizer, Valent Technologies, LLC, UGISense AG, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Kuur Therapeutics, Cell Medica, Autolus, NanoPharmaceuticals, Aptorum Group, and others are evaluating new drugs for neuroblastoma to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for neuroblastoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising neuroblastoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include 67Cu-SARTATE, LY3295668, Racotumomab, TAA06, Iobenguane I-131, 177Lu-DOTATATE, Eflornithine, CUDC-907, Lorlatinib, VAL-413, Ugimers, Omburtamab, Alrizomadlin, KUR-501, Nivatrotamab, CMD-501, DFMO, AUTO6, BG-P-TAT, SACT 1, and others.

and others. In July 2022, PersonGen Biotherapeutics announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of NMPA had cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TAA06 , an engineered autologous cell therapy targeting B7-H3 for the treatment of R/R Neuroblastoma.

announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of NMPA had cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for , an engineered autologous cell therapy targeting B7-H3 for the treatment of R/R Neuroblastoma. In February 2022, Clarity Pharmaceuticals announced that it had completed cohort 1 and advanced to cohort 2 in the 64Cu/67Cu SARTATE™ Neuroblastoma trial (CL04 trial).

announced that it had completed cohort 1 and advanced to cohort 2 in the Neuroblastoma trial (CL04 trial). In March 2022, Ascentage Pharma announced that its novel MDM2-p53 inhibitor, alrizomadlin (APG-115) , was granted a Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of neuroblastoma.

announced that its novel MDM2-p53 inhibitor, , was granted a Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of neuroblastoma. In May 2022, Aptorum Group Limited announced the finalized data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of SACT-1 , a repurposed small molecule drug targeting Neuroblastoma and potentially other cancer types. The study treatments were well tolerated, and no subjects were discontinued from study participation because of adverse events. No serious adverse events were reported during the study. The phase 1 clinical data also suggested that any QT interval after oral administration of SACT-1 at 150mg was well within clinically acceptable limits.

announced the finalized data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of , a repurposed small molecule drug targeting Neuroblastoma and potentially other cancer types. The study treatments were well tolerated, and no subjects were discontinued from study participation because of adverse events. No serious adverse events were reported during the study. The phase 1 clinical data also suggested that any QT interval after oral administration of SACT-1 at 150mg was well within clinically acceptable limits. In January 2021, Kuur Therapeutics announced clinical updates for both the phase 1 GINAKIT2 study of KUR-501 (autologous GD2 CAR-NKT cells) being tested in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) neuroblastoma and the phase 1 ANCHOR study of KUR-502 (off-the-shelf CD19 CAR-NKT cells) being evaluated in patients with R/R CD19 positive malignancies. Complete responses and evidence of tumor homing have been observed in both trials, and the CAR-NKT cell therapy has been safe and well-tolerated.

The neuroblastoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage neuroblastoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the neuroblastoma clinical trial landscape.

Neuroblastoma Overview

Neuroblastoma is a deadly infant tumor. It can, however, happen to children under the age of five. Neuroblastoma is made up of neuroblasts that form in the medulla of an adrenal gland. However, the tumor may develop in the nerve tissue of the spinal cord, chest, or neck nerve tissue. A genetic mutation is responsible for neuroblastoma causes.

The most common neuroblastoma symptoms are abdominal pain, discomfort, and a feeling of fullness caused by an abdominal mass. Although neuroblastoma may be discovered as a mass on abdominal radiographs or the US, CT or MRI are used to confirm the neuroblastoma diagnosis and define the exact extent of the disease.

Neuroblastoma is the most common solid tumor in children, with a wide range of symptoms and neuroblastoma treatment responses. One of its characteristics is the generation of oxidative stress due to the buildup of reactive species required for cancer metabolism, proliferation, and progression.

A snapshot of the Neuroblastoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Racotumomab Recombio Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Intradermal 67Cu MeCOSar Octreotate Clarity Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Ionising radiation emitter Intravenous LY3295668 Eli Lilly and Company Phase I Aurora kinase A inhibitor Oral SACT 1 Aptorum Group Phase I Proto-oncogene protein c-myc translation inhibitor Oral TAA06 PersonGen BioTherapeutics Phase I T lymphocyte replacement Parenteral

Neuroblastoma Therapeutics Assessment

The neuroblastoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of neuroblastoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Neuroblastoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Ionising radiation emitters, Ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, Retinoic acid receptor agonists, Aurora kinase A inhibitors, Cell division inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Immunostimulants, Cell death stimulants, Proto-oncogene protein c-myc translation inhibitors, Glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta inhibitors

Ionising radiation emitters, Ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors, Retinoic acid receptor agonists, Aurora kinase A inhibitors, Cell division inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Immunostimulants, Cell death stimulants, Proto-oncogene protein c-myc translation inhibitors, Glycogen synthase kinase 3 beta inhibitors Key Neuroblastoma Companies : Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix S.A., PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Advanced Accelerator Applications, K C Pharmaceuticals Inc., Curis, Inc., Pfizer, Valent Technologies, LLC, UGISense AG, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Kuur Therapeutics, Cell Medica, Autolus, NanoPharmaceuticals, Aptorum Group, and others.

: Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Laboratorio Elea Phoenix S.A., PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Advanced Accelerator Applications, K C Pharmaceuticals Inc., Curis, Inc., Pfizer, Valent Technologies, LLC, UGISense AG, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Kuur Therapeutics, Cell Medica, Autolus, NanoPharmaceuticals, Aptorum Group, and others. Key Neuroblastoma Pipeline Therapies: 67Cu-SARTATE, LY3295668, Racotumomab, TAA06, Iobenguane I-131, 177Lu-DOTATATE, Eflornithine, CUDC-907, Lorlatinib, VAL-413, Ugimers, Omburtamab, Alrizomadlin, KUR-501, Nivatrotamab, CMD-501, DFMO, AUTO6, BG-P-TAT, SACT 1, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Neuroblastoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Neuroblastoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Neuroblastoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Neuroblastoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Neuroblastoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Neuroblastoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Neuroblastoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Neuroblastoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Neuroblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Neuroblastoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Neuroblastoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

