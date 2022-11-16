Ford Motor Company Selects Rockwell Automation to Advance Its Electric Vehicle Program

Collaboration will enable on-time successful launches to meet increased customer demand

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Ford Motor Company has selected Rockwell as its vehicle operations primary controls and solutions provider for its next three electric vehicle assembly sites. By jointly collaborating on assembly tooling designs and architectures that will increase speed to market, Rockwell can help machine builders to meet production customer demands and achieve on-time successful launches.

"We are strengthening the commitment to build world class electric vehicles for the future and fortifying the relationship between Rockwell and Ford that has been in place for more than 75 years," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation. "We look forward to working closely with Ford and its ecosystem over the next several years to accelerate business outcomes and advance the company's position as a global leader in the electric vehicle market."

"We're honored to be a part of Ford's journey to accelerate the rollout of EVs to customers," said Jane Barr, vice president, Global Industry Accounts at Rockwell Automation. "Our open-system approach ensures EV production aligns with the latest industry standards, regulations, and customer expectations."

Rockwell products and services will be utilized across Ford's automotive production complexes located in Oakville, Canada; Blue Oval City, Tenn.; and Avon Lake, Ohio.

To learn more about Rockwell's electric vehicle program, please click here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK, is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

