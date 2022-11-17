Hampered Livelihoods, Dead Animals and Mysterious Skin Conditions Trail Mining Activities in Madagascar

Marie Angèle. Photo: 1tn.

In the run-up to Africa Industrialisation Day, One Thred News spoke to Marie Angèle about how her community in Madagascar has been affected by mining.

We used to bathe in the river, and also used the water for cooking, washing, and irrigation. After seeing dead carcasses of fish and other dead aquatic animals on the river bank, we became afraid.” — Marie Angèle