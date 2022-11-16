Real Restoration Announces Strategic Partnership with CORE Elite, Property Restoration’s Most Exclusive Contractor Network

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Chicago, IL – Real Restoration Group, a leader in property restoration and construction, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with CORE Group Elite, North America’s most exclusive contractor network.

CORE Elite Membership offers exceptional property restoration contractors that have met CORE’s rigorous credentialing standards the ability to be a part of a premier service offering; to align themselves with an organization that believes in operating with the highest standards of craftsmanship, quality, and integrity, all without giving up their independence. Members have access to innovative technologies to increase operational efficiencies, unique vendor & supplier resources, world-class networking events, exclusive educational opportunities to elevate every key role in their business, and much more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Real Restoration to our growing network of the finest independent contractors in the industry," said Dan Cassara, CEO of CORE Group. "The combination of bringing together leaders from the most experienced service providers, while employing state-of-the-art technology and best practices, will truly be a game-changer. Our partnership with Real Restoration will help them sustain years of growth & success, and only strengthens our unwavering commitment to service excellence for our clients."

"To cultivate, foster and maintain a lifelong friendship with peers and colleagues in our ever changing industry is the reason we became a part of the CORE Network," said Morris Gershengorin, Founder and CEO of Real Restoration Group.

Real Restoration Group provides construction management, general contracting and design-build services to government, education, healthcare, residential, commercial, multifamily, retail, hospitality, and institutional sector clients throughout the Midwest.

Drawing on decades of experience and expertise, Real Restoration has developed a streamlined restoration and mitigation process that suits higher-tiered residential, multifamily, and commercial restoration including fire, water, historical landmark preservation, and more.

Their team continues to show time and time again the strength of their firm lies in their ability to execute construction and emergency restoration projects no matter the property type, size or scope.

The Real Restoration team has developed and refined internal processes, management and communication techniques intended to improve results with mutually shared objectives, focusing on execution and simplifying what otherwise can be a complicated and stressful process.

From a small family office, to Inc 5000's Fastest Growing Companies and Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago, Real Restoration Group maintains a close-knit family feel while simultaneously embracing growth and opportunity. Recognized industry wide for their unmatched commitment to every client while maintaining the ability to take on projects of any size, Real Restoration Group’s holistic approach to doing business has been a sustainable driver of growth.

Real Restoration Group is committed to simplifying the construction process, providing an unmatched client experience, and exceeding even the highest of industry standards.

About CORE Group

CORE Group Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a network of disaster restoration contractors delivering private client centric claim services. CORE contractors must meet all industry standards needed to perform work, they are certified, insured, and fully vetted. Learn more at gowithcore.com.

About Real Restoration

With more than 20 years in the industry, Real Restoration has produced a refined yet flexible construction process which allows us to professionally design and manage our clients’ plans within budget, on-time, and with extraordinary quality. No matter the property type or the project scope, we are here for all of your construction needs. Our team has built out, built new, and rebuilt thousands of residential and commercial properties, proudly serving an array of private homeowners, businesses, and institutional investors. Learn more realrestoration.com





