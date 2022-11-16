Waterville Valley Resort Launches $10,000 Childcare Scholarship Fund to Curious Cottage Preschool

Waterville Valley Resort commits $10,000 annually to Curious Cottage Preschool, benefiting employees working in the town of Waterville Valley, NH.

/EIN News/ -- Waterville Valley, NH, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterville Valley Resort is excited to announce the launch of a new childcare scholarship fund, benefiting local employees working in the town of Waterville Valley, NH. The Resort is committing $10,000 annually in financial aid to the Curious Cottage Preschool, a local, non-profit early education center for children ages 3-5. Supporting local working parents, scholarship recipients are restricted to employees working within Waterville Valley. Both full-time and part-time employees working within the town of Waterville Valley are eligible for this scholarship.

"As New Hampshire's Family Resort, we remain committed to supporting local families.", says Tim Smith, President and General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort. "Many towns across the country have an ongoing childcare crisis, and Waterville Valley is no exception. By establishing this childcare scholarship fund, we hope to help local families by increasing access to early childhood education while also alleviating the financial burden of childcare. "

The Curious Cottage Preschool is a sector of the non-profit Rey Cultural Center. The preschool operates an Art and Nature-Based childcare program in Waterville Valley, NH. Using a variety of different teaching methods, Curious Cottage Preschool partners with the Holistic Impact Foundation (HIF). Abiding by HIF's principles, Curious Cottage Preschool does not teach kids what to think, but rather how to think, engage and act with intention and agility.

"Supporting early childhood education in Waterville Valley is vital for community growth.", states Leah Elliot, Executive Director of the Rey Cultural Center. "Partnering with businesses, such as Waterville Valley Resort, to provide exceptional care and preschool education speaks to the needs of the families and organizations. "

Enrollment for the Curious Cottage Preschool scholarship is currently open, with four spaces available. For more information about the Curious Cottage Preschool, please visit: http://thereycenter.org/curious-cottage-preschool.html.

For images, please visit: https://www.waterville.com/curious-cottage-preschool-scholarship.

###

Sarah Van Kralingen Waterville Valley Resort 603-236-84311 x 3204 svankralingen@waterville.com