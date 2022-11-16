Submit Release
Wilkes County Shelter Receives SECU Foundation Grant to Help Expand Services for the Homeless

/EIN News/ -- NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has provided a $40,000 grant to the Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter, a non-profit homeless shelter that has been serving men, women, and children in Wilkes County for over 35 years.

“The services provided by this organization are critical to the individuals and families needing assistance,” said Kim Hollifield, SECU regional senior vice president. “We are happy to provide funding to help the Shelter expand its reach to meet the growing needs in our community.”

“The Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter board members and staff would like to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to SECU Foundation for their recent grant of $40,000,” said Elizabeth Huffman, Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter board chair. “The grant will support organizational growth and programmatic expansion created by renovating a new facility. This donation will allow us to continue helping those in need, and we appreciate SECU Foundation and SECU members for giving back to the community!”

About SECU and SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.7 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact:  Jama Campbell, Executive Director
Office:  919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b34dc957-faa0-4e48-99b0-2f8149d840df


Check Presentation

Holding check, left to right: SECU Regional Senior Vice President Kim Hollifield; Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter Board Chair Elizabeth Huffman; Board Members Mary Smith and Jennifer Ledford with representatives from SECU and SECU Foundation.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


