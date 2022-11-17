Cocktail Conversations with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey holiday social mixer presented by Royal Entertainment Events
Premiere events agency toasts a holiday house vibe social hour with stories and sips of the legendary Uncle Nearest Whiskey, the pioneer of Tennessee Whiskey
The Holiday season is just around the corner; we are excited to bring you our latest event in keeping with the holiday spirit.”FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Entertainment Events LLC is pleased to announce that they will host another signature cocktail event with the iconic Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. The event, "Cocktail Conversations with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey," will be graced by expert discussions on the history of the award-winning whiskey, the art of cocktail making, and related historical references that educate attendees on the founder's impact on the industry in an intimate social dining setting.
Cocktail Conversations with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Urban Cellar Winery at 2901 East Zion Road, Suite 12, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Like their partnership in this past October's "Sips on the River," Uncle Nearest will present signature cocktails using their award-winning products, including desserts created by their chef brand ambassadors and in media partnership with Royal Kingdom PR Agency.
The Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is the most awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon consecutively for three years in a row- 2019, 2020, and 2021. The award-winning spirit was crafted by Nathan "Uncle Nearest" Green, fondly known as "The Best Whiskey Maker the World Never Knew." His stories are now a part of kinfolk and local culture and have been passed along for over two centuries. Regional Marketing Manager LaVar Douglas will be the Guest of Honor and Speaker for the upcoming event and will offer an in-depth historical account of the birth of Tennessee Whiskey and the legendary Man who has been honored as "The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey." He will also share stories of his iconic whiskey-making skills that would later help him to become one of the greatest Master Distillers the world has ever seen.
Co-Founder of Royal Entertainment Events and seasoned events producer and publicist Shay Brown says of their upcoming Holiday Cocktail event, "The Holiday season is just around the corner; we are excited to bring you our latest event in keeping with the holiday spirit. There could not be a better time to focus on a little holiday joy and bring season greetings. We cordially invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy the eats and stories of such a fantastic brand. Hearing these amazing stories of our favorite Tennessee Whiskey will leave you amazed at the impact and significance that Uncle Nearest has had on the spirits industry."
This holiday house vibe mixed with social fun is set to bet a phenomenal evening where attendees can experience signature Uncle Nearest cocktails and learn about Uncle Nearest's influences on the industry amid great food and house holiday vibes. The event will bring four signature whiskeys of Uncle Nearest- Uncle Nearest 1856, Uncle Nearest 1884, Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition, and Nearest Green™ Single Barrel Editions.
Highlights of the event:
● Appetizers and Hors d'oeuvres by Urban Cellar Winery
● Signature Cocktails created by Uncle Nearest
● Whiskey-infused dessert created by Uncle Nearest Brand Ambassador
● Tasting Samples of the signature brands
● Customized Gift bags from Uncle Nearest
Guests are requested to attend the event in Cocktail attire. Reservations for single tickets and tables are purchased on Eventbrite.
For more information, press and media, contact Shay Brown at shay@royalentertainmentevents.com. Table reservations can also be booked through Hunter Park at hunter@royalentertainmentevents.com.
About Royal Entertainment Events, LLC
Founded in 2021, Royal Entertainment Events, LLC is a full-service brand immersion agency specializing in sports, health, wellness, lifestyle, concerts, and live events. As an events management and staffing service catering to these markets, we also offer in-game experiences such as concessions, beer & alcohol vending, event marketing, and bartending support staff that drives results through creative out-of-the-box ideas focused on immersive experiential engagement for brands and consumers. For more information, visit www.royalentertainmentevents.com.
