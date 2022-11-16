Anti-infectives Market Size to Reach US$ 152.4 Billion During 2022-2027 | Industry Report, Analysis, Share and Growth

The global anti-infectives market size reached US$ 128.45 Billion in 2021, market to reach a value of US$ 152.4 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 3.20% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Anti-infectives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global anti-infectives market size reached US$ 128.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 152.4 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.20% during 2022-2027.

What is Anti-infectives ?

Anti-infectives refer to medicines that act against infections, either by inhibiting their spread or by killing the infectious agent outright. These medicines include antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, antimalarials, anthelmintics, antiprotozoals, etc. Anti-infectives are usually administered through oral, parenteral, and topical routes.

They are extensively utilized in the treatment of minor infectious diseases, such as pneumonia and tuberculosis. Anti-infectives are also used during routine procedures and surgeries, including cesarian section and joint replacement, which are related to a high risk of severe infection.

Covid-19 Impact:

Anti-infectives Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising product utilization in the treatment of infections, such as those caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, etc., is among the key factors augmenting the anti-infectives market. Furthermore, the development of novel drugs that are formulated using several strategies, including natural products, quorum sensing inhibitors, gallium-based drugs, biofilm disruptors, cyclodextrin inhibitors, light-based antimicrobials, etc., is also bolstering the global market.

Moreover, the growing innovations in drug discovery procedures, such as stem cells and organ-on-chip (OOC) technologies, to enhance drug trial processes are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing product adoption, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the increasing incidences of infections, such as aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and mucormycosis, is also driving the global market.

Apart from this, the expanding number of new anti-infective drugs being approved by the regulatory bodies and the improving healthcare infrastructures across countries are expected to positively influence the anti-infectives market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Antibacterial

• Antifungal

• Antiviral

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Topical

• Oral

• Intravenous (IV)

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Speciality Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Abbott Laboratories

• Cipla Health Ltd. (Cipla Limited)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Johnson & Johnson

• Lupin Limited

• Sandoz AG (Novartis AG)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

