89 North Promotes Sean Lin to Director of Sales
Industry Veteran's Rise Adds Momentum to One of Vermont's Fastest Growing Firms
We’re very excited to promote Sean to this expanded role. His experience is a valued asset, as he leverages over 20 years in the biomedical and industrial microscopy industry.”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We’re very excited to promote Sean to this expanded role,” said 89 North’s Vice President, Julie Martin. “His experience is a valued asset for our organization and our growth, as he leverages over 20 years of service in the biomedical and industrial microscopy industry. His career has spanned application development, sales and servicing, in addition to managerial responsibilities, and he’s done all of this with a calm and consistent professionalism that our customers deeply appreciate. I’m looking forward to working closely with Sean as we continue to expand our life science product offerings and embrace a multitude of exciting new opportunities in adjacent industries.”
— Julie Martin
Sean joined 89 North in 2018 as Territory Manager and was soon promoted to Manager of Distribution Business and End User Sales. Earlier in his career, Sean served in several diverse roles, including Senior Applications Engineer at Technical Instruments, Applications Specialist at Andor Technology/Oxford Instruments, and Operation and Support Manager at Photonic Instruments. Sean earned his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tatung University in Taipei, Taiwan and an MS in E-Commerce from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Sean lives in suburban Chicago with his two sons (Kyle and Kenneth) and his wife Cindy, where they enjoy fishing, biking, and traveling the world.
About 89 North:
89 North is an award winning optical engineering design and manufacturing firm based in the Burlington Vermont area. Originally focused on products for the laboratory sciences market, the firm is now assisting an ever-expanding number of firms in industries that can benefit from using light to measure, analyze, and refine their products & services. The firm has recently been named a top ten growth firm in Vermont by Vermont Business Magazine, and is perennially voted "Best Places to Work in Vermont." 89 North is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chroma Technology.
