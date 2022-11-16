Infusion Pump Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 8% by 2033

Infusion Pump Market

Infusion pump market is estimated to garner robust revenue by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Infusion Pump Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers a detailed overview of the global infusion pump marketing terms of market segmentation by pump type, type, technology, end-user, application, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, and supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion of current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global infusion pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% by attaining robust revenue during the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033. Escalating cases of kidney diseases and other stomach diseases are anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, nearly 12% of the population across the globe is projected to be suffering from chronic kidney (CKD) while around 1 million people lose their lives annually.Additionally, rising cases of diabetes are further estimated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.Get a Sample PDF of Report - https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4452 Additionally, by pump type, the global infusion pump market is segmented into ambulatory, enteral, implantable, insulin, volumetric, PCA, and others. Out of these sub-segments, the insulin segment is estimated to obtain the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accounted to skyrocketing demand for insulin to treat patients with diabetes and cancer. Infusion pumps are used to release an adequate amount of insulin into the body to control blood sugar being stored in the bloodstream.Furthermore, the global infusion pump market, by region, is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Out of these regions, the market in the North America region is estimated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period on the back of the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of diseases like cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, hemophilia, and others. Moreover, the presence of major key players in the market is further projected to propel the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook, etc. have also been covered and displayed in the research report.For more information about this report visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/infusion-pump-market/4452 Escalating Number of Diabetes Patients to Foster the Growth of the MarketIn 2018, about 1.4 new cases of diabetes emerged in the United States alone.Diabetes has become a very common disease that is very difficult to live with and it can also cost one’s life. Diabetes is a condition in which too much blood sugar gets stored in the bloodstream. Hence, infusion pumps become useful since they are designed in a way that they can infuse a certain amount of insulin to control the rise of blood sugar. However, the lack of requisite technology such as, wireless connectivity is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global infusion pump market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players in the global infusion pump market which includes company profiling of Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, CODAN MedizinischeGerate GmbH & Co KG, Shenzhen Med Rena Biotech Co., Ltd., B. Braun SE, ICU Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Moog Inc., Ypsomed Group, and NIPRO Corporation. 