ENTEXS Corporation Launches the CWE-Series of Cold-Water Extraction Systems at MJBIZCON, Las Vegas

ENTEXS's solventless Cold-Water Extraction technologies will premiere at the #1 global cannabis business conference and tradeshow, MJBIZCON, in Las Vegas today

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENTEXS Corporation, a California-based extraction technology and equipment manufacturer for the hemp and cannabis industries, expands its line of innovative and efficient extraction systems with the CWE-Series, officially debuting at the MJBIZCON Expo in Las Vegas today.

At MJBIZCON, the #1 global cannabis business conference and tradeshow that brings together 35,000 industry professionals, ENTEXS will have a significant presence on the expo floor. There the company will be showcasing its eminent MINI Extraction line, Isolate Crystallization Module, and its groundbreaking RMD-T Series of THC Remediation for hemp processors — all current customer favorites. MJBIZCON is the perfect setting for the grand unveiling of the CWE line of Cold-Water Extraction systems.

The ENTEXS CWE-Series is offered in three standard processing sizes and provides customers with a high-quality, high-throughput, automated cold-water extraction solution without the need for consumable ice addition. Utilizing a large jacketed and insulated extraction vessel capable of processing from 100 to 400 pounds per batch of fresh frozen biomass, the CWE-Series features cold-water recirculation with triple-stage filtration, bottom-entry mixer agitation with flow-control baffles to optimize trichome separation, multi-stage collection filters with automated rinsing routines, bottom hatch with auto-discharge for spent biomass, and clean, cold RO supply water with closed-loop temperature control. The CWE-Series of extractors features ergonomic platforms for safe and easy access and service. Process parameters can be tailored to optimize extraction routines from the system HMI or remotely through an accompanying app.

ENTEXS engineers, machines, and fabricates its complete processing solutions in the USA. The in-house capability allows the company to R&D innovative technologies and components for the most advanced extraction capabilities at an industrial scale.

The systems can be seen at MJBIZCON this week from Nov. 16-18, or ENTEXS can be contacted directly to schedule a one-on-one walkthrough.

Contact Information:

Sheree Carella

Marketing

info@entexs.com

(888) 960-ENTX



Related Images











Image 1: ENTEXS Corporation Releases CWE Series





ENTEXS Corporation releases CWE Series for Cold-Water Extraction at MJBIZCON Las Vegas this week.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment