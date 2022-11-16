Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,482 in the last 365 days.

Ed Ditmire Joins Stellantis as Head of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- Ed Ditmire Joins Stellantis as Head of Investor Relations

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. today announced that Ed Ditmire has joined the company as Head of Investor Relations, reporting to Richard Palmer, Chief Financial Officer, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Andrea Bandinelli will take on a new position within Stellantis to be announced later.

“Ed’s trusted relationship with the investment community, especially in the U.S. market, will help drive our investor engagement as we execute Dare Forward 2030, our long-term strategic plan,” said Richard Palmer, Stellantis CFO. “We are delighted to welcome him on our journey as we transform into a sustainable mobility tech company. I also want to thank Andrea for his contributions and wish him the best in his next role.”

Ed Ditmire joins Stellantis from Nasdaq, Inc. where he led investor relations for nearly 10 years. Previously, he worked in sell-side equity research for various firms.

Ed Ditmire has a bachelor’s in economics from Rutgers University (New Jersey, U.S.), an MBA from the University of Notre Dame (Indiana, U.S.) and is a CFA Charterholder.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.comValérie GILLOT +33 6 83 92 92 96 – valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL  +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		  

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ed Ditmire Joins Stellantis as Head of Investor Relations

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.