Adhesive Bandages Market Size to Boost USD 5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR 9.7%

Adhesive bandages market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 5 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Adhesive Bandages Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global adhesive bandages market in terms of market segmentation by product, material, indication, distribution channel, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global adhesive bandages market is projected to grow with a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2033. The market is segmented by distribution channel into hospitals & clinics, retail stores, e- commerce, and others. Amongst these, the hospitals & clinics segment is projected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast owing to the rising number of patients to visit hospitals for seeking better treatment in injuries cases. The global adhesive bandages market is projected to significantly grow owing to the globally increasing trauma cases, followed by escalation in workplace injuries as such type of injuries most probably happens when the workplace site is located in risky environment, and the machines are much old. Furthermore, increasing incidences of burn cases, upsurge in orthopedic surgeries are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.Geographically, the global adhesive bandages market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the North America region is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the mounting numbers in fall injuries, rise in accidental and sports injuries, and spike in aging population in the region. The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report. Worldwide Increase in Chronic Wounds to Drive the Market Growth In a clinical study, it was found that there were almost 2.23 mixed-etiology chronic wounds per 1000 persons, and there were almost 1.52 cases of chronic leg ulcers per 1000 people. To cure chronic wounds, there is an expanding need for efficient wound care as well as infection control and prevention. Adhesive bandages are a primary step to heal and prevent the spread of infection in such wounds. These bandages prevent the wounds from further damage, bleeding, friction, and dirt and aid in healing process. Therefore, such factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the global adhesive bandages market over the forecast period. However, adhesive bandages competitive cost among manufacturers, rising demand for alternative products, and rising demand for innovative liquid bandages and medical glues are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global adhesive bandages market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global adhesive bandages market which includes company profiling of EssityAktiebolag (publ), Goldwin Medicare Limited, L&R USA INC., ConvaTec Limited, Smith & Nephew PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, LP, Beiersdorf AG, Dynarex Corporation, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global adhesive bandages market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 