The Original Pickle Shot® is Now Sold at over 6,000 Retailers Across the United States
Founded and created in Ocean City, MD, at Pickles Pub, The Original Pickle Shot® has now expanded into several new retail locations and bars, and is sold online
Our goal is to make The Original Pickle Shot® the perfect accompanying shot to anyone’s favorite drink and/or meal. Our Pickle Shot is the original and the best brine-infused vodka on the market”DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After quickly accelerating distribution through 24 states, having sold over 60,000 cases, The Original Pickle Shot® America’s leading pickle-infused vodka, is quickly gaining fans and adding more locations.
— John King, Co-Founder and President of The Original Pickle Shot®
The Original Pickle Shot® started as a great idea between friends Justin Acita and Brittany Acita, owners of Pickles Pub in Ocean City, MD, and the brand’s current co-founder and president, John King. Through trial and error at Pickles Pub, the owners sought to give their customers the best possible pickle shot experience, seeking out the perfect brine infusion and ultimately adding a handcrafted, small batch vodka to create The Original Pickle Shot®. Since its inception in 2018, over 150,000 Original Pickle Shots are served annually at Pickles Pub.
Taking shape in a rapidly growing $12 billion dollar industry, The Original Pickle Shot® quickly became a cult favorite with distribution rapidly increasing from 50 locations in 2020, to more recently 6,000+ locations in 2022. The Original Pickle Shot® is typically consumed as a shot, served ice cold. However, founders also recommend it as the main ingredient in a martini, or even better, a Bloody Mary. Several cocktail recipes can be found on their website.
“Our goal is to make The Original Pickle Shot® a national favorite and have it be the perfect accompanying shot to anyone’s favorite drink and/or meal,” says Co-Founder and President, John King. “Pickle brine has been around forever, but our Pickle Shot is the original and the best brine-infused vodka on the market; pickle lovers agree, there’s nothing out there like The Original Pickle Shot®.”
About The Original Pickle Shot®
A carefully crafted, pickle brine infused vodka created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City MD, The Original Pickle Shot® is available in 50ML ($1.49) and 750ML ($14.99/$15.99) in flavors: Dill and Spicy. The Original Pickle Shot® is now distributed in 24 states and has sold over 60,000 cases. With the highest quality ingredients making it gluten free, sugar free, no artificial flavoring and non-GMO; the result is a pickle brine-infused vodka. The Original Pickle Shot®, the world's only pickle infused vodka.
For more information visit: theoriginalpickleshot.com
