The Original Pickle Shot® is Now Sold at over 6,000 Retailers Across the United States

The Original Pickle Shot® shared over 75k times Photo Credit: Alex Ashman @alexashmanphoto

Founded and created in Ocean City, MD, at Pickles Pub, The Original Pickle Shot® has now expanded into several new retail locations and bars, and is sold online

Our goal is to make The Original Pickle Shot® the perfect accompanying shot to anyone’s favorite drink and/or meal. Our Pickle Shot is the original and the best brine-infused vodka on the market” — John King, Co-Founder and President of The Original Pickle Shot®