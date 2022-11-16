Lori Sweetman of LGBTQ Education and Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While we have come a long way in recognizing sexual orientation and gender identity around the world, LGBTQ individuals continue to face ridiculously harsh discrimination that negatively affects all aspects of their lives. Instead of unnecessary judgement we must all fully accept one another and recognizes how worthy we are of respect and fair treatment. We all have the right to live authentically. Queer folks should not only live their truth, but on their own terms. However, with the fear of ostracization, prejudice, and hate crimes still rampant, it remains a continual battle. That’s why having a healthy support system to creating healthy thought patterns so LGBTQ individuals can move forward with positivity, move beyond stereotypes and ignorance, and look to a bright future ahead.

Lori Sweetman is a highly sought- after Life Coach, public speaker, and founder of LGBTQ Education and Consulting LLC.

“Through my coaching work I empower queer folks to live their lives genuinely and with self-acceptance wholeheartedly embracing all facets of themselves so they can live freely and fearlessly. Whether they are questioning their place in the LGBTQ spectrum, or need the encouragement to come out, I offer the tools, resources, and support so they can discover their strengths from within and literally feel so empowered, they find the courage to live unapologetically and seek fulfilling, meaningful lives.”

Unlike a counselor or therapist helping an individual suffering from mental illness or trauma, Lori’s unique coaching style utilizes positive psychology interventions to help us move from feeling “just ok but things just don’t feel quite right,” to excelling and living the lives we dream of. It’s a liberating life affirming process yet also challenging and tough. That’s why her coaching is about asking the right questions to help us dig deep and go at our own pace and comfort level.

With her empathetic, practical, and hands on approach Lori is skillfully able to bring clients real life interventions into their world so they can resonate deeply and focus on their core values and what lights them up and asserts their need for acceptance and security.

“Whether you’re just beginning your path of self -discovery as a closeted individual or struggling with identity or relationships, my objectives are to help you navigate living life openly and purposefully. To live aligned with your core values truth and understanding your desires so you can move forward fearlessly in your own skin without fear of rejection and shame.”

Lori’s own deep personal struggles is what inspired her to go into coaching. Having grown up with the notion that she is “supposed,” to get married and be a stay -at- home mom that’s the path she followed, but even as a married woman with beautiful young children, inside she felt dissociated, not acknowledging her true self. It dawned on her that identifying as non- binary and lesbian was her truth, and she needed to shift her perspective to align with her true self.

“Growing up it was extremely difficult for me to admit I am a lesbian without feeling shrouded in shame because I heard people using the word homo and gay in a very negative way. Now I help my clients communicate and express themselves by exploring their identities optimistically and to love who they are because there is no shame in being sexually fluid or gender diverse, but it is something to be celebrated.”

Not only were Lori’s struggles internal but as a teacher she noticed there was a total lack of support for LGBTQ kids that had far reaching implications within her own community. These experiences led her to follow her true purpose and she went back to school and acquired her Masters of Art in Psychology specializing in gender and sexual fluidity. Today, as a coach and educator, her mission is to make positive change through educational programming and public speaking so children grow up knowing who they are is not a taboo and we must continue to fight for equality.

“Queer folks need to embrace that there is nothing wrong with who they are, they are loved and they do not need to follow societal expectations. This is key to an abundant, amazing life. With my coaching, I assist them in embracing their authenticity as the wonderful people they truly are.”

Lori says that aside from stigma and stereotypes there is also internalized shame that hinders a person’s growth into their full authentic identity.

She encourages us to surround ourselves with positivity and hope. Through our difficulties we find resilience and never let oppression weigh us down.

Currently, she is working on LGBTQ affirming support groups and group life coaching programs so queer communities can socialize and build a peer support system and help each other navigate their feelings of shame and internalized fear.

“If you wish to live authentically and remove all these harmful mental blocks, we need to embrace our struggles to find ourselves and our sense of self- worth. Know that many people are going through the same struggles and we are not alone. From this perspective, we can move forward and follow our ambitions and goals. I am here to not only support you in your journey but help you positively thrive.”

