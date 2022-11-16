Submit Release
PM Consulting Group Ranks No. 2 in Baltimore Business Journal’s Fast 50 List for 2022

Ranking Demonstrates PMCG’s Continued Status at the Top of the List

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, has been named to the 2022 Baltimore Business Journal’s (BBJ’s) Fast 50-Fastest Growing Private Companies.

PMCG ranks No. 2 based on three-year revenue growth. The Fast 50 rankings were revealed at an in-person event on Nov. 1, 2022.

The company attributes its growth to the successful expansion of its capabilities in federal healthcare and international development. PMCG added expertise to extend mission-critical services in clinical support, digital transformation, and process operations, as well as global economic development and democratic governance.

“PMCG has had consistent growth since our founding in 2008,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “Our talented team has an unwavering desire to continue along this path. We genuinely believe in our work and its importance to our customers’ missions.”

PMCG continues to grow and recently welcomed several new senior executive team members. The company plans to further expand services with financial backing and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy
Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group
(505) 379-3476
ebrohy@spirecomm.com


Primary Logo

