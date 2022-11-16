UPDATE – Imagine360 Named One of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine360 has been recognized in the 2022 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an awards program created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. Imagine360 is a leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions.



These companies were recognized for their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings. Even with many employers returning to the office or to hybrid schedules, they have had to adapt their workforces to reflect the ever-changing views of the modern American office. Increased flexibility, work-life balance and mental health resources have proven to be common trends among Healthiest Employers honorees.

Imagine360 is committed to changing healthcare for the better, and proudly offers employees the same exceptional solutions provided to clients. Imagine360’s health plan solutions are designed to save money and improve health outcomes. For example, all staff are invited to participate in a health management program, which helps members manage diabetes, hypertension and to achieve other health goals such as managing weight, stress and more. The company also promotes a variety of mental health services that offer access to Licensed Professional Counselors and Registered Nurses for members who are dealing with anxiety, depression or substance abuse. In addition, Imagine360 provides an Adolescent Mental Health Program for employees’ children. Last year, the company’s Wellness Activity Participation Rate was 67%.

“We are thrilled to have been named one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America,” said Jeff Bak, CEO at Imagine360. “The solutions we provide – both for our clients and our employees – put people at the center for a completely reimagined healthcare experience. Our people are our greatest asset. We recognize that their health and well-being are the most important factors in our company’s success, and we’re committed to the continued support of our employees’ wellness.”

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. Completed assessments were ranked with the proprietary Healthiest Employers® Index, a 1-100 rubric for wellness programming. The survey is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that simplifies data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling, and curated action steps.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is the leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions that deliver deep cost savings and concierge member support. Leveraging 50+ years of expertise, Imagine360’s solutions combine the financial benefits of reference-based pricing, best-in-class member support, and health plan administration. Guiding members through all phases of healthcare, a specialized team provides care navigation and clinical support and relentlessly advocates for members to receive quality care at an affordable price.

About Springbuk and Healthiest Employers®:

Springbuk is a health intelligence software platform that empowers everyone in an employer’s health ecosystem to glean actionable insights to improve their population’s well-being and contain claims costs. Each year, Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers® Awards Program across the country to honor the nation’s most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs. To date, over 10,000 employers across 40+ U.S. cities have participated in the awards program. Learn more at www.Springbuk.com. and www.HealthiestEmployers.com.

Media Contact

