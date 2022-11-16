Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Increased 76% and 13%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC: MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates 55 manufactured housing communities containing approximately 2,565 developed sites, today announced operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Total revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $3,716,128 and $843,799, respectively, compared to $2,259,169 and $960,687, respectively for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $10,142,521 and $2,641,304, respectively, compared to $5,764,471 and $2,346,561, respectively for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

MHPC acquired five communities during the third quarter, consisting of 212 lots.

Jay Wardlaw, President of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. stated, “We are pleased to produce another quarter of total revenue increases of 64% and year to date EBITDA increase of 13% which reflects the continued execution of our team and our strategic growth strategy. We are excited to continue to grow our portfolio with an additional 3 communities under contract totaling 182 lots that we anticipate acquiring by January 2023, facilitated by our ongoing $47 million preferred stock offering under Regulation A of the Securities Act.”

Chelsea H. Gee, CFO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. added, “We had our busiest quarter to date where we refinanced most of our outstanding debt with KeyBank and Fannie Mae and added five communities to our portfolio. We secured attractive long-term, ten-year financing that gives us capital to improve our existing communities and increases available cash flow. We are focused on increasing cash flow and EBITDA by stabilizing all recently acquired communities and implementing operational efficiencies.”

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Manufactured Housing Properties, Inc. presents Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in addition to its Net Income (Loss) reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from Net Income. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, as well as refinancing cost which are non-recurring financing expenses. The table presented below includes a list of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to reconcile to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) $ (5,166,125 ) $ (92,871 ) $ (7,299,791 ) $ (520,691 ) Adjustments: Depreciation & Amortization Expense 898,963 507,493 2,477,642 1,411,158 Interest Expense 1,266,956 524,022 3,272,775 1,417,376 Pref C Dividends Included in Interest Expense on P&L 239,334 22,043 570,256 22,043 Refinancing Cost 3,604,671 - 3,620,422 16,675 - - EBITDA $ 843,799 $ 960,687 $ 2,641,304 $ 2,346,561

Management believes non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Management also believes that non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure operating performance without regard to items such as income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon, among other things, the book value of assets, capital structure and whether assets were constructed or acquired. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA also allows investors and other users to assess the underlying financial performance of our income producing properties before management’s decision to deploy capital. The presentation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is intended to complement, and should not be considered an alternative to, the presentation of Net Income, which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

