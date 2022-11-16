Global Arugula Microgreen Market to Reach $402.6 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Growth in the popularity of indoor cultivation of food crops, rise in technological innovations in indoor farming, increase in food demand, rise in global population, and insurgence of information technology in vertical farming and greenhouses drive the growth of the global arugula microgreen market. Loss of supply chain and distribution channel during the pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the global arugula microgreen market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global arugula microgreen market generated $165.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $402.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $165.2 million Market Size in 2031 $402.6 million CAGR 9.0% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Farming, distribution channel, and region Drivers Growth in the popularity of indoor cultivation of food crops Rise in technological innovations in indoor farming Opportunities Increase in food demand and rise in global population Insurgence of information technology in vertical farming and greenhouses Restrains Lack of proper technical knowledge for its cultivation Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global arugula microgreen market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in numerous countries around the world.

Lockdowns resulted in large-scale disruption in supply chain and distribution channels, which adversely impacted the growth of the market during the pandemic. Thus, the market experienced few losses in the initial months of the pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the supply chain of food products at local level as well, with only essential food items were allowed to transport.

The emerging economies, such as China and India, were not able to meet the demand for arugula microgreen, especially broccoli. However, these losses were recovered in the later phases. Thus, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global arugula microgreen market based on farming, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on farming, the indoor vertical farming segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global arugula microgreen market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as commercial greenhouses, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the food service segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global arugula microgreen market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The retail segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global arugula microgreen market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global arugula microgreen market report include 2BFresh, AeroFarms, Bowery Farming, Farmbox Greens LLC, Gotham Greens, Living Earth Farm, Madar Farms, The Chef's Garden Inc, True Leaf Market Seed Company, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture.

The report analyzes these key players in the global arugula microgreen market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

About Us

