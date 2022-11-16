Laqira Exchange is launching a huge giveaway worth 1,000,000,000 SHIB for registrants.

/EIN News/ -- St. Vincent, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laqira Protocol team managed to announce and release their official crypto exchange, namely Laqira exchange on 12th November, 2022, to serve people on trading and managing their crypto assets across the world.

Laqira Exchange is only a part of the great Laqira Protocol project that aims to create a super application providing various kind of crypto and blockchain services.

Although it is hard to determine and separate services and features of a stuff and these two words can be even used interchangeably, here, it has been tried to introduce Laqira exchange services and features, separately in the following.

Laqira Exchange Services

The users can easily register on the platform at https://laqira.com using their email addresses, verify their email, set second authenticator and start trading.

Laqira Exchange provides SPOT and Futures markets up to 100x in which +120 crypto assets can be traded with USDT, BTC and ETH pairs.

Laqira exchange supports numerous blockchain networks and the users can deposit and withdraw their intended assets through various common networks including Ethereum, TRON, Binance Smart Chain (BEP20), Binance Chain (BEP2), etc.

Each user account in Laqira exchange is a master account which is capable of creating unlimited number of subaccounts that best suits for managing trading organizations, groups and companies.

Laqira exchange provides high quality API service that enables expert users to create high speed and high performance trading platforms and bots including trading bots, copy trade applications, etc.

Also with a vast vision mixing API services, aforementioned capability of creating unlimited number of sub-accounts, discounts on commission and referral program which is explained in the following, provides possibility of creating an independent financial organization and trading platform upon Laqira exchange.

Laqira exchange has been equipped by two charts including self-developed and TradingView ones that users can access to all required trading tools by switching to TradingView charts for free.

A referral program has been provided for the users, especially those with community members. They can get their referral link and invite their friends to the exchange through it. Consequently, when the invitees trade and pay commission to the exchange, 10% of the commissions for each trade will be applied to the inviter’s account.

LQR token is the native currency of Laqira exchange. By holding LQR tokens, traders will get good discounts on their trade commissions, based on their holding amount.

24/7 expert support agents in Laqira exchange are always online to solve any probable issue with which users may encounter, as soon as possible.

Users can increase their daily withdrawal limit by doing a complete KYC and verifying their account using their government identification documents.

Laqira exchange is an independent platform which is capable of listing new assets. Therefore, blockchain teams can send their request for listing. Of course, it should be noted that the request should be evaluated and the assets will be listed only after a due diligence on Laqira Protocol’s team behalf and satisfying specific criteria.

Laqira Exchange Features

Users can be confident that their fund and data shared with Laqira Exchange will be protected safely under the strictest supervision and security and information including their asset, KYC, identification, etc. will not be shared with any third-party organization.

According to the mass advertisement that has been carried out in various countries and communities, the daily volume of the exchange has become more than 2 billion dollars.

In Laqira exchange the market depth is heavy on both bid and ask sides and the bid-ask spread is extremely narrow which makes the exchange to be potential to offer the best prices for the users.

Laqira exchange servers are currently capable of serving millions of users with the best performance and speed and servers’ uptime probability is 99.99%. It is worth noting that the architecture of the system has been implemented in such a way that increasing servers’ capacity is just a matter of second. Thus, as the Laqira exchanges’ users increase, server capacity will increase accordingly to maintain high performance and speed.

A section namely market overview has been implemented for the users referring which, traders can achieve a lot of useful data about current situation of the market. Available data in this section includes assets with highest daily volume, assets with highest and lowest changes in their price, situation of spread for each pair, market depth of each pair and latest market activities. This information can help traders to find the most suitable assets for daily trade and to dominate on the market situation.

Laqira exchange is only one of the pieces of thousand-piece Laqira Protocol puzzle which is a comprehensive and extensive project aiming to provide the most popular blockchain-based services as a super application. People will hear more about the project in the future.

Users can undoubtedly explore more features by registering in Laqira Exchange and logging into it.

You can participate in this seven-day prize now!

It’s worth mentioning that, Laqira Exchange has considered special features and benefits for traders.

Also, Laqira Exchange has other valuable rewards for traders, which you can follow up on the bonus page.

You can be one of the gift winners! Register Now



