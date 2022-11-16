Submit Release
ResGreen Names Yvette Koutsopoulos as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI) (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, today announced the hiring of Yvette Koutsopoulos as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to direct the financial activities of ResGreen. Koutsopoulos has more than 29 years of financial experience in fast-paced environments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yvette Koutsopoulos to the ResGreen family,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “Yvette’s experience and determination will help take our company to the next level and lead to future growth.”

After graduating from Oakland University’s School of Business Administration with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resource Management, Koutsopoulos served as Director of Accounting and Human Resources for Ultra-Tech Automation, Inc., for more than 14 years. She also worked at VPal, a technology company specializing in blockchain-Ethereum application validation. Most recently, she served as Controller for Regency DKI, a leading restoration contractor.

Koutsopoulos has extensive experience in a cross section of business administration disciplines including GAAP accounting, financial reporting, human resources, customer and vendor relations, payroll, benefits administration and corporate policies and procedures.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)
ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

Contact:
Sarah Carlson
scarlson@resgreengroup.com


