Sunwing gives Hamilton area residents five reasons to head to the tropics this winter

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is returning to Hamilton this winter with five weekly direct flights from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to tropical locales in Sunwing’s sought-after destinations of Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Year after year, Sunwing’s winter flights from Hamilton International Airport have proven to be a convenient option for travellers not only in Hamilton but the entire Niagara Region and western GTA, and the tour operator expects this to be another successful winter season. Starting this December, vacationers from Hamilton and surrounding regions can unlock more value on their getaways when they book with Sunwing, from winter vacations at accessible prices to exclusive perks and a wide range of resort options and excursions in destination.



“We’re excited to resume operations from Hamilton International Airport this winter with routes to some of our most popular sun destinations,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With great deals on Sunwing vacation packages including fantastic Black Friday early access offers for Cuba, plus friendly service and shorter lines at their local airport, our Hamilton customers can travel at a great price and with ease starting this December.”

“We’re thrilled that Sunwing will return to Hamilton International Airport this December as sun-seekers in the region look to escape the snow and embark on a tropical getaway this winter,” added Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director for John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. “Since 2013, Sunwing’s seasonal service to popular vacation hotspots from Hamilton International have been extremely popular and we’re pleased that travellers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will have continued access to a variety of leisure travel options in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.”

The flight schedule for Hamilton International Airport will be as follows:

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 1x weekly 17-Dec-2022 08-Apr-2023 Cayo Coco 1x weekly 17-Dec-2022 08-Apr-2023 Holguin 1x weekly 18-Dec-2022 09-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 16-Dec-2022 07-Apr-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 18-Dec-2022 09-Apr-2023

Mexico and the Dominican Republic continue to be top choices for Sunwing customers, particularly Cancun and Punta Cana, and this winter residents from Hamilton and surrounding regions can get more in destination due to their close proximity to fantastic beaches, iconic history, day-to-night entertainment and authentic, local eats.

Plus, those interested in visiting a Canadian favourite can take advantage of Sunwing’s limited-time Black Friday Early Access Sale. With thousands of Cuba vacations under $999, Hamilton-based travellers can find their home-away-from-home at the new Hotel Tesoro del Atlantico in Holguin with pools for every age, near a spectacular barrier reef at Cayo Coco’s Memories Flamenco Beach Resort or the adults only Royalton Hicacos Resort and Spa serving romantic views and elevated service.

Vacations in paradise are made epic – and more secure – when customers add one of Sunwing’s exclusive Worry Free* insurance options to their winter bookings, offering more flexibility and peace of mind this season.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

