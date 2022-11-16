Breast Implant Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%: Straits Research

The global breast implants market size was valued at USD 2.20 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.68 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America leads the breast implant market, owing to the increasing disposable income and growing awareness regarding breast-related cosmetic surgeries.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast implants are medical devices used to increase breast size (augmentation) or to restore breast tissue after a mastectomy (reconstruction). Breast implants are inserted under the breast tissue or the chest muscle. The FDA has approved the use of implants to treat developmental defects and increase women's breast size (augmentation) and for reconstruction. Additionally, implants are used to fix or enhance the outcome of the prior procedure. Both silicone gel-filled and saline (salt water solution)-filled breast implants have received FDA approval.





Increased Incidence of Breast Cancer Drives the Market

The rising incidence of breast cancer is one of the main drivers of this market's rise. In severe cases, a mastectomy, which involves the removal of the entire organ, can be used to prevent this illness. The excised organ's form is restored throughout the reconstruction procedure. Breast cancer risk is rising as obesity rates are rising and as alcohol and tobacco usage is increasing. Due to the rise in cases of reconstruction, there will soon be a higher need for breast implants.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.68 Billion by 2031 CAGR 7.8% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Allergan Inc. (Actavis), CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics Plc., GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Ideal Implant Inc., Hans Biomed Ltd, Laboratories Arion, Mentor Worldwide LLC. (A Johnson & Johnson Company), POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra, Inc.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the breast implant market, owing to the increasing disposable income and growing awareness regarding breast-related cosmetic surgeries. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), breast augmentation is one of the top 5 cosmetic procedures in the U.S. According to the ASPS, in 2018, over 313,378 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the United States. In the next years, a sizable number of such cases are anticipated to aid in the market's expansion. The North American breast reconstruction industry also gains from the existence of regulations surrounding procedure reimbursement. The incidence rate of breast cancer has significantly increased during the past 20 years. In addition, the Canadian Cancer Society reports that breast cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian women. The need for breast reconstruction surgeries is anticipated to increase throughout the course of the projection period as more women opt for mastectomy and lumpectomy treatments to lower their risk of breast cancer.

The Europe breast implant market is expected to account for a significant market share due to the high number of women having cosmetic procedures and the presence of significant players in the area. Structured screening programs are promoted throughout the European Union for numerous diseases, including breast cancer. These initiatives are increasing the use of breast implants in the area. The creation of sophisticated breast implants has also advanced due to the quick advancement of technology in terms of design, material, and fill volumes, limiting adverse patient outcomes, including implant wrinkling and rippling. The presence of experienced plastic surgeons in the field and the increasing innovation of products are opening up new opportunities for the sector.

The Asia Pacific breast implant market is expected to register the highest growth. The growth of the Asia Pacific breast implant market can be attributed to elements like increased breast cancer incidence rates in the region and an increase in breast augmentation surgeries. On the other hand, it is projected that risks associated with breast implants, such as infection and discomfort, will have a negative impact on the industry. The rapid economic expansion of the Asia Pacific area has resulted in a huge increase in the demand for cosmetic surgery.

The Middle East & Africa breast implant market, is expected to experience significant growth owing to increasing medical tourism and the low cost of cosmetic surgeries in the region. Growing healthcare and cosmetic infrastructure, as well as helpful government initiatives, are other variables that are favorably driving the market growth. In Latin America, the demand for breast implants is driven by increasing breast cancer prevalence. For instance, the WHO estimates that by 2020 there will be 22,024 more cases of breast cancer in Argentina. As a result of the rise in reconstruction cases, there is an increasing need for breast implantation. Because most implantable medical devices are expensive, few people opt to have implantation surgery. In Mexico, breast augmentation surgery cost an average of USD 4,300 in 2021. The beginning price ranges from USD 2,500 to USD 8,000 depending on the implant type, the surgeon's expertise, and the clinic's reputation; in Colombia, such an operation costs USD 5,000. Latin America is predicted to hold the smallest share of the global breast implant market due to its subpar healthcare infrastructure, low per capita income, and lack of awareness regarding breast cancer and breast augmentation surgeries.





Key Highlights

The global breast implants market size is projected to reach USD 4.68 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 4.68 billion by 2031, growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on the product, the market can be segmented into saline and silicone. Amongst the segments by product, silicone is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

the market can be segmented into saline and silicone. Amongst the segments by product, silicone is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Based on application, the market can be segmented into breast augmentation and breast reconstruction. Amongst the segments by application, breast augmentation is expected to account for the largest market share.

the market can be segmented into breast augmentation and breast reconstruction. Amongst the segments by application, breast augmentation is expected to account for the largest market share. Based on end-user, the global breast implant market can be segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Amongst the segments by the end user, the hospital segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative throughout the forecast period.





Competitive Players in the Global Breast Implants Market

Allergan Inc. (Actavis)

CEREPLAS

Establishment Labs S.A.

GC Aesthetics Plc.

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Ideal Implant Inc.

Hans Biomed Ltd Laboratories Arion

Mentor Worldwide LLC. (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

POLYTECH Health

Aesthetics GmbH, and Sientra Inc.





Global Breast Implants Market: Segmentation

By Product

Saline

Silicone

By Application

Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

By End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/breast-implants-market/toc





Market News

In October 2022, A privately held medical technology company GC Aesthetics' new micro-textured anatomical breast implant LUNA xt received CE approval under the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

A privately held medical technology company GC Aesthetics' new micro-textured anatomical breast implant LUNA xt received CE approval under the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). In June 2022, CollPlant announced the start of research for its 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implant program. CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine firm creating cutting-edge technology and solutions for tissue regeneration and organ fabrication.





News Media

The Rising Penetration of Health Insurance to Spike Breast Lesion Localization Methods Demand

Growing Inclination Towards Cosmetic Breast Enhancement to Drive Growth of Breast Implant Market





