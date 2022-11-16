CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 10.41 Billion by 2027 at 48.96% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Trends and Insights By Target Antigen (CD19, CD22), By Application (Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) and Region (US, Europe, China and Rest of World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAR T Cell Therapy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ CAR T Cell Therapy Market Information by Target Antigen, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the CAR T Cell Therapy Market will most likely attain a CAGR of 48.96% from 2020 to 2027 while touching USD 10.41 Billion by the end of 2027.

Market Scope

CAR-T cell therapy can be described as a treatment method involving a patient's T cells (a type of immune system cell) being genetically modified so that they attack the cancer cells. T cells are derived from the patient’s blood. The gene for a certain receptor binding to a specific protein present in the patient's cancer cells is transferred to T cells within the lab.

CAR T cell therapy helps treat certain kinds of blood malignancies while being studied for other types of cancers as well. CAR T therapy is also called Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. T cells are actively utilized in CAR T therapy given that they are the ones that destroy malignant cells as well as virus-infected cells.

Cancer cells generally hide from the immune system, however; scientists are trying to enhance T cells' capacity to locate and destroy cancer cells with the use of CAR T therapy.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8102

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 10.41 Billion CAGR 48.96% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Target Antigen, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Prevalence of cancers is increasing the demand for effective treatment Technological advancement in CAR T Cell Therapy

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the CAR T cell therapy industry include

Bluebird Bio (US)

Intellia Therapeutics (US)

Noile-Immune Biotech (Japan)

Celgene Corporation (US)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Novartis International AG (Swiss)

Celyad (Belgium)

Cellectis (France)

Servier Laboratories (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Mereck KGaA (Germany)

Amgen Inc. (US)

One of the main reasons for the market’s intensely competitive nature is the surging adoption of innovative technologies by the healthcare sector for improved operational efficiency. Additionally, to foster their share and their product range, most players are indulging in acquisitions and mergers while launching products and technologies.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The CAR T therapy industry can anticipate growing at a tremendous pace in the following years, thanks to the surging cases of different types of cancer worldwide. This treatment has sparked the interest of many researchers as well as the public, given the remarkable results produced in patients. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration gave the green signal to two CAR T treatments, one was for children affected by acute lymphoblastic leukemia while the other one was for adults with advanced lymphomas.

Continuous expansion of the life science and biotechnology sectors has been witnessed, in terms of the treatment of cancer with the use of chimeric antigen receptors. The surge in patient assistance programs (PAPs), the rise in government activities pertaining to cancer awareness, and the mounting cancer cases worldwide favor the global industry.

Furthermore, robust research and development initiatives taken up by renowned companies further enhance the CAR T Cell Therapy Market size. With the soaring need for cell-based therapy, companies have started spending heavily on the manufacturing of the said therapy. This factor can also work in favor of the worldwide market in the years to come.

Market Restraints:

The market has been witnessing hindrances, in the form of the shortage of skilled professionals in various developing as well as underdeveloped countries. Also, the substantial costs pertaining to the therapy can lower its demand in subsequent years.

Having said that, the rising awareness coupled with the surging approval rate of new medicines of CAR T-cell therapy as well as promising drugs in the pipelines can present remunerative opportunities to the worldwide market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (88 Pages) on CAR T Cell Therapy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/car-t-cell-therapy-market-8102

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19’s profound effect on the world brought along a range of challenges, such as the repercussions on people’s health and the overall economy. The aftermath has been a vast social and economic burden that cannot be ignored. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the global populace has been dealing with challenges owing to the loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets.

Market Segmentation

By Target Antigen

The CAR-T cell therapy industry, with respect to targeted antigens, covers BCMA (B-Cell maturation antigen), along with CD19/CD22, and others such as Lewis Y, PSCA, NKR-2, MUC16 and ROR1, amongst others.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8102

By Application

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma are the top applications of CAR T cell therapy.

Regional Insights



North America is at the vanguard of the global market, given the continuous increase in the number of cancer cases, coupled with the rising use of some of the most advanced technologies by the healthcare sector. With the strong base of affluent companies in the region like Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen Inc., Caribou Biosciences, Inc., and Bluebird Bio, all of which are focused on bolstering their presence, will further benefit the CAR T Cell Therapy Market.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8102

The Asia Pacific can achieve the fastest expansion rate in the years to come, considering the accelerated rise in the patient base affected by cancer, and the surging focus on the development of medications. The rise in government support pertaining to the development of advanced outsourcing hubs could further strengthen the position of the APAC market.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry , by Market Research Future:



Cell Therapy Market Size and Share Analysis By Type (Autologous & Allogeneic), Product (Consumables (Vessel/Media/Serum/Reagent), Equipment, & Software & Other Services), Technique (Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Vaccine, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), Fibroblast Cell Therapy, Chondrocyte Cell Therapy), Technology, Cell Source, Application, End User (Hospitals & Clinics & Others) - Forecast till 2030

Stem Cell Therapy Market Growth, Trends and Size Analysis by Cell Source (Adipose Tissue, Bone Marrow, Neural, Embryo/Cord, IPSCs, and PPSCs), by Type (Autologous and Allogenic), by Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal Diseases), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Centers), and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

Stem Cell Banking Market Research Report: By Cell Type (Umbilical Cord Stem Cells, Adult Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells), Bank Type (Private Banks, Public Banks, Hybrid Banks) and Application (Thalassemia, Cerebral Palsy, Diabetes, Leukemia, Autism) - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

technology



Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com