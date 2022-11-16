Digitalization Is A Prominent Trend In The Catalogue Market As Per The Business Research Company's Catalogue Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the catalogue market, digitalization is the key trend gaining popularity in the catalogues market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing digital technology such as digital advertising and digital catalogue marketing which works on machine learning to automate the manual tasks associated with data cataloging. It helps to analyze and improve interactions with buyers and sellers. For instance, in November 2021, FlipBuilder, a Hong Kong-based digital publishing platform company that provides converting static PDF files to interactive digital flipbooks, launched Flip PDF Plus Corp, integrated with flipbook software that allows conversion of an unlimited number of PDFs to flipbooks, uploading 1000 books to the FlipBuilder cloud publishing platform.

The global catalogue market size is expected to grow from $52.40 billion in 2021 to $63.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.88%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The catalogue market share is expected to grow to $137.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.42%.

The surge in the need to enhance customer experience and satisfaction is expected to propel the growth of the catalogue market going forward. Customer experience and satisfaction can be referred to as a metric that measures customer satisfaction with respect to a product, service, or experience provided by the company. Catalogues help to improve collaboration with customers, enhance the user experience and help buyers compare products and decide instantly. For instance, in 2022, according to the Zendesk CX Trends report, a US-based company that provides software-as-a-service products, 81% of consumers say a positive customer service experience increases the chances of another purchase and 70% of consumers make a purchase decision based on the quality of customer service. Thus, the surge in the need to enhance customer experience and satisfaction is anticipated to propel catalogue market growth in the forecast period.

Major players in the catalogue market are Akeneo, Drawtify, Flipp Corp., FlippingBook, Flipsnack, Publuu, Collibra, NexTag, Wanderful Media, Showpad Content. , Lucidpress., RELAYTO.

The global catalogue market analysis is segmented by type into paper or print, digital; by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises; by industry vertical into retail and e-commerce, FMCG, BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, other industrial verticals.

North America was the largest region in the catalogue market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the catalogue market during the forecast period. The regions covered in catalogue market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries.

