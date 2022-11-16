Scleral Lens Market | Grow with a CAGR of ~17% by 2033

Scleral Lens Market

Research Nester published a report titled " Scleral Lens Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033" which delivers detailed overview of the global scleral lens market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, distribution channel, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global scleral lens market to grow with a CAGR of ~17% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2033. The market is segmented by distribution channel into hospitals, eye clinics, and others. Amongst these, the eye clinics segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market owing to the worldwide growing number of independent eye practitioners, and growing prevalence of corneal diseases. The global scleral lens market is anticipated to significantly grow owing to the increasing number of corneal transplants, followed by the global escalation in dry eye disorder as tear instability leads towards the pain, damage and irritation on the surface of eye. Furthermore, increasing number of aging people, and rising occurrence of myopia are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.Regionally, the global scleral lens market is segmented into five major regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the significantly growing prevalence of ocular disorders, uprising cognizance about the scleral lenses, and escalating geriatric population in the region. The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report. In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Global Increase in Dry Eye Disorder to Drive the Market GrowthApproximately 75% individuals in the Australia have suffered by dry eyes syndrome in 2020.Dry eye occurs when a person’s eyes do not produce enough tears to keep his/her eyes moist, or when tears do not function properly. This condition causes discomfort in eyes and, in some cases leads to impaired vision. The significant proportion of dry eye patients have chronic inflammation (swelling) of the tear glands. Such condition requires a more appropriate solution for getting rid from pain and inflammation of eyes. Therefore, the rising occurrence of dry eye disorder is fueling up the global scleral lens market growth.However, deficit of trained professionals, supply chain interruptions a result of COVID-19, and insensitive use of scleral lenses are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global scleral lens market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global scleral lens market which includes company profiling of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Menicon Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., BostonSight, ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL SAS, SynergEyes, Inc., TruForm Optics Inc., Valley Contax Inc., Con-Cise Optical Group LLC, and others.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global scleral lens market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. About Research NesterResearch Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. 