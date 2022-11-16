Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Agent Partners with The C.A.R.E. Clinic

Transworld Eastern NC agents at C.A.R.E. Clinic Golf Charity Tournament

Business Broker, Ashley Kelsey, organizes Charity Golf Tournament

I deeply admire her strong drive to accomplish her goals and I am so grateful for her dedication to our cause” — C.A.R.E. Clinic Director of Development and Marketing, Tara Martin

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The C.A.R.E. Clinic is a nonprofit, free health clinic that services uninsured adults in Cumberland and bordering counties. Their mission is to provide quality healthcare to those who cannot otherwise afford it. They provide primary care services, simple dental extractions, specialty visits, pharmaceuticals, and outside referrals. All of this is possible due to the network of volunteers they rely on to run their clinics and help them manage their administrative needs. The C.A.R.E. Clinic’s Golf Charity Tournament is one of three of their staple fundraisers each year.

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC agent, Ashley Kelsey, partnered with The C.A.R.E. Clinic in Fayetteville, NC to organize their annual Golf Charity Tournament. Several members of the Transworld Eastern NC team participated in the tournament to support the cause.

“Many people do not realize how much manpower goes into running a golf tournament. Ashley stepped to the plate and worked tirelessly to recruit over 30 volunteers. She also helped place them in their rolls, coordinated with them on their time availability, and made sure the ship kept sailing smoothly during shift changes,” states C.A.R.E. Clinic Director of Development and Marketing, Tara Martin, “We could not have pulled off this event without her help. I deeply admire her strong drive to accomplish her goals and I am so grateful for her dedication to our cause.”

Ashley has a strong passion for helping her community and encourages others to investigate The C.A.R.E. Clinic and learn more about its important mission in serving Eastern NC.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About The C.A.R.E. Clinic

The C.A.R.E. Clinic is a 501© (3) Organization in Cumberland County, NC that received no government funding, but rather operates off of donations, grants, and corporate sponsorships. Their mission is to provide quality healthcare to the uninsured, low-income patients who live in Cumberland and bordering counties and to be a force for a healthier community.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.