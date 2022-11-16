Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,606 in the last 365 days.

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Utility Scam Awareness Day with Tips to Avoid Scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release


VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Utility Scam Awareness Day with Tips to Avoid Scams



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing Utility Scam Awareness Day by issuing tips for Floridians to avoid utility scams. Fraudsters aiming to swindle consumers may pose as representatives of utility companies, and claim immediate payment is needed or the customer’s service will be cut off—or scammers may attempt to obtain personal information from an unsuspecting consumer. Attorney General Moody wants to ensure Floridians don’t fall victim to these schemes.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Utility scammers will prey on the fear of losing an important service such as power or gas in order to elicit an immediate payment. Don't fall for these imposter scams. If you receive a suspicious message or phone call, do not provide any personal or financial information. Instead, call the utility company directly and check on the status of your account."

Attorney General Moody suggests Floridians use the following tips to avoid utility scams:

  • Understand that scammers pressure customers to act fast, so do not rush to act on an unsolicited call or email;
  • Verify information given by purported utility representatives by checking the latest bill;
  • Never provide or confirm personal information to a solicitor, whether by phone, in-person or email, purporting to be a utility company representative;
  • Know that utility companies will not demand immediate payment;
  • When in doubt if a call is legitimate, hang up and call the utility company directly using the number listed on the company’s website;
  • Be wary of anyone demanding payment by a reloadable card, gift card or cryptocurrency; and
  • Authenticate the identity of someone posing as a utility representative who comes to the door. Look for company ID and logo, and know whether the visit is expected or not.

Consumers can report utility scams to Attorney General Moody’s office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or filing a complaint at MyFloridaLegal.com.

You just read:

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Utility Scam Awareness Day with Tips to Avoid Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.