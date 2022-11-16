Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Utility Scam Awareness Day with Tips to Avoid Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing Utility Scam Awareness Day by issuing tips for Floridians to avoid utility scams. Fraudsters aiming to swindle consumers may pose as representatives of utility companies, and claim immediate payment is needed or the customer’s service will be cut off—or scammers may attempt to obtain personal information from an unsuspecting consumer. Attorney General Moody wants to ensure Floridians don’t fall victim to these schemes.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Utility scammers will prey on the fear of losing an important service such as power or gas in order to elicit an immediate payment. Don't fall for these imposter scams. If you receive a suspicious message or phone call, do not provide any personal or financial information. Instead, call the utility company directly and check on the status of your account."

Attorney General Moody suggests Floridians use the following tips to avoid utility scams:



Understand that scammers pressure customers to act fast, so do not rush to act on an unsolicited call or email;

Verify information given by purported utility representatives by checking the latest bill;

Never provide or confirm personal information to a solicitor, whether by phone, in-person or email, purporting to be a utility company representative;

Know that utility companies will not demand immediate payment;

When in doubt if a call is legitimate, hang up and call the utility company directly using the number listed on the company’s website;

Be wary of anyone demanding payment by a reloadable card, gift card or cryptocurrency; and

Authenticate the identity of someone posing as a utility representative who comes to the door. Look for company ID and logo, and know whether the visit is expected or not.

Consumers can report utility scams to Attorney General Moody’s office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or filing a complaint at

MyFloridaLegal.com

.