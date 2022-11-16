Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market Key Players, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and biopsies is a key factor driving aspiration & biopsy needles market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest report from Emergen Research, the market research report discusses the global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market in depth, and each of the major market segments is examined in depth. In addition to market information, the report provides industry statistics, regional market revenue shares, gross profits, production & distribution costs, and product portfolios related to the global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market. There are also a number of factors influencing industry revenue growth identified in the report, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, as well as a multitude of other micro- and macro-economic factors. In addition to detailed market projections, the authors of the report have assessed the Aspiration and Biopsy Needles industry quantitatively and qualitatively. In this report, we discuss two of the most important components of this report: SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. These analyses offer a deep insight into the highly competitive scenario of the industry. In this report, the global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles market is analyzed in relation to major regions in the world, such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Other key aspects of regional markets are also examined in the report, such as revenue growth drivers and restraints, production and consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory regulations. In addition, the researchers have closely studied the remarkable market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. This is the newest report examining the current economic situation of the Aspiration and Biopsy Needles industry following the pandemic. Growing preference for minimal invasive surgeries than open and closed surgical biopsies is a major factor expected to drive market growth. Provision of faster and more accurate and reliable diagnosis of tumors in a resource-restrained setting with minimal requirement of instruments is boosting demand for aspiration & biopsy needles, especially in highly populated and emerging countries. Cost-effectiveness and accessibility of aspiration and biopsy needles are contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market. Ease of detection of cysts, enlarged lymph nodes, and nodules in addition to lower risk of complications are increasing demand for Fine-Needle Aspiration (FNA) in various healthcare settings and diagnostic centers. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements and high value healthcare funding are increasing testing for cancer with needle-based biopsy instruments, which is expected to significantly boost revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global aspiration & biopsy needles market size was USD 875.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer cases owing to various lifestyle changes, rapid urbanization and rising pollution levels, and changing consumption habits and increasing cancer awareness programs and screening and tests by governments and various global health organizations are some of the key factors driving global aspiration and biopsy needles market revenue growth. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, around 18,094,716 million cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2020. Countries with populations having the highest life expectancy, high standard of living, and education level have higher cancer rates as per International Agency for Research on Cancer. However, for certain cancer such as cervical cancer, the incidence rate is highest in countries with low life expectancy. Growing pollution and tobacco smoking are some of the factors contributing to the increase in cancer rates as well. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which is a principal agency for cancer research of the U.S. government, the most common cancers are breast cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer. Prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers account for around 43% of all cancer cases in men while breast, colorectal, and lung cancers has been expected to register around 50% of all new cancer cases diagnosed in women in 2020.

The global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cardinal Health, Conmed Corporation, Dr. Japan Co., Merit Medical Systems, Cook Group, Olympus Corporation, Hakko Co., Ltd., and Inrad Inc

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Biopsy needles

Vaccum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB) needles

Core-Needle Biopsy (CNB) needles

Aspiration needles

Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Ultrasound-guided

CT-guided

MRI guided

Image-guided

Stereotactic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cancer/Tumor

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Kidney cancer

Bone & bone marrow cancer

Other cancers

Wound

Others

