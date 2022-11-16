Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for energy & need to optimize power generation & planning are key factors driving global energy & utilities analytics market revenue growth

The global energy and utilities analytics market size is expected to reach USD 6.55 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for energy and need to optimize power generation and planning. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global energy demand is expected increase by 37% till 2040. Rising need among utility companies to deliver safer and more affordable, reliable, and sustainable services, in order to meet growing energy demand, is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. The need to optimize business practices and operations to gain maximum cost benefits is boosting utilization of energy and utilities analytics services and solutions among energy and utility companies. The ability of analytics solutions to provide greater visibility, reduce operational costs, improve customer satisfaction and asset reliability, control maintenance issues, and optimize utility consumption is resulting in their increasing demand. Adoption of cloud-based energy and utilities analytics solutions is increasing rapidly, as they enable utility companies to provide scalability, deliver flexible power and better customer service, maintain equipment more easily, and streamline energy efficiency programs. The cloud-based data management visualization and analytics solution by IBM, for instance, help energy providers to improve asset utilization, avoid asset failures, decrease loss of service, and optimize network availability.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

Microsoft Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, IBM, SAP SE, General Electric Company, AWS, Oracle, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Cisco Systems, Inc

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Load Forecasting

Meter Operation

Distribution Planning

Demand Response

Others

