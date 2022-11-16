TUT Fitness Group Launches TUT Infinite 8™

A Universal & Functional Strength Training Program for Every Sport

TUT Infinite 8™ - Key Highlights

8 movements performed just 30 minutes 2-3 times per week can change your ability to perform at the highest level of your sport, and everyday life.

Developed in partnership with TUT Fitness and high performance fitness coach Luiz Balcers, professional athletes, and trainers utilizing the TUT Trainer™2.0 micro gym and TUT Rower™2.0

TUT announces addition of elite New York based trainer Blake Holman to its TUT Athlete program.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc. GYM GYMFF (Frankfurt: 7PG) ("TUT"), the leading provider of high-performance and affordable micro gyms, is announcing the launch of the TUT Infinite 8™; a universal functional strength training program using the TUT Trainer™ micro gym, and TUT Rower™ and available as a free download to TUT Fitness customers.

The TUT Infinite 8™ training program features 8 powerful game-changing exercises that will bullet proof your core, significantly boost your functional strength and your body's ability to perform complex and ballistic power movements, while maximally recruiting both fast twitch and slow twitch muscle fibers. Performed just two to three times per week in 30 minute sessions the Infinite 8 can dramatically increase your efficiency in athletic performance.

Utilizing the TUT Trainer™ 2.0 micro gym and TUT's proprietary stackable resistance band technology the TUT Infinite 8™ program provides essential and natural extension to what the body needs to maintain and build functional strength, power and healthier movement. All key to restoring balance and avoiding injury.

High Performance Coach Luiz Balcers states " The TUT Infinite 8™ are both fundamental and foundational, and transfer universally to every sport from pickleball to football to hockey to soccer. As a former professional track athlete and now high performance coach, I know first hand how difficult it is to find exercises that transfer to your specific sport. The TUT Trainer™ allows the user to reach a new level of specificity that currently doesn't exist in portable fitness equipment. As sports evolve the preparation becomes even more complex for high performance training, which makes the TUT Trainer unique".

Click here to learn more: https://tutfitnessgroup.com/infinite8/

The Company is also pleased to announce it has signed New York based elite trainer Blake Holman to its TUT Athlete program. Blake Holman has been featured in a variety of fitness publications including bodybuilding.com. Blake brings a wealth of experience and social media reach as a new TUT Athlete partner.

TUT TRAINER™ PRODUCT SPECS:

High performance micro gym (11.6 lbs/5kg)

Quick & easy set up 15 minutes

No power required

Footprint (<2 sq. ft.)

Portability - Train Anywhere

Complements any gym setting (commercial /at home)

Resistance load up to 200 lbs (90 kg)

Less than ½ the price of leading home gym brands

TUT Training App* (300 + exercises & OnDemand Workout Classes) [1]

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT Fitness is a Vancouver-based designer and Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products, targeting the US$15.13B global home fitness equipment market, which is expected to hit $21.84B USD by 2026. [2]

TUT's industry-first patented resistance band technology (stackable TUT Plates™) is the backbone of the TUT Trainer™ micro gym; a high performance and convenient alternative to bulky exercise machines and free weights. Weighing only 11.6 lbs the TUT Trainer™ differs from traditional machines by allowing progressive resistance to be added to any rep or movement. Using just 36 ounces of calibrated resistance bands, and able to generate up to 200 lbs. of resistance the user experiences constant and incremental Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion, and assistance with form. The patented resistance band technology and unique gym design ensures maximum full body muscle recruitment, and multiplanar movement, without added pressure to joints or tendons.The TUT Trainer™ replicates everything you can do in the gym with more 300 exercises delivering all-in-one functional strength, prehab/rehab and cardio training in less 2 square feet of space. Leveraging TUT's resistance band technology the complementary TUT Rower™ is great for demanding cardio yoga and pilates style resistance training , and weighs only 21 lbs, rounding out the perfect all-in-one multi purpose gym and cardio solution.

