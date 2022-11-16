INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bird Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or "the Company") BRDS for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bird announced on November 14, 2022, that it would restate its financial results for certain periods from 2020 to 2022. According to the Company, the restatement is due to "recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business for which collectability was not probable." Based on this news, shares of Bird fell significantly over the next two trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005675/en/