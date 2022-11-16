CLASS ACTION UPDATE for USB, TSP and UIS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

U.S. Bancorp USB

USB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 1, 2019 - July 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, U.S. Bancorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers' knowledge and consent; (b) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and by extension, U.S. Bancorp, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) U.S. Bancorp failed to properly monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) U.S. Bancorp's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by TuSimple's co-founder, Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without the approval of TuSimple's board of directors or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the internal investigation by its board of directors into the Company's ties to Hydron, which commenced in July 2022; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Unisys Corporation UIS

UIS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2022 - November 7, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2023

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Unisys Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

