Jetpack Workflow Founder and CEO David Cristello is Proudly Named a CPA Practice Advisor 20 Under 40 Top Influencer

Jetpack Workflow Founder and CEO, David Cristello, has been named a CPA Practice Advisor 20 Under 40 Top Influencer.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jetpack Workflow proudly announces that Founder and CEO, David Cristello, has been named a CPA Practice Advisor 20 Under 40 Top Influencer. Jetpack Workflow is a cloud-based workflow management tool that helps accounting firms manage deadlines without tasks falling through the cracks, allowing firms to increase profitability and scalability.

The CPA Practice Advisor awards recognize 40 professionals who are under 40, and have emerged as future leaders in the profession, and 20 who are leading the development of technology, education or services that enhance the profession. The awards spotlight the top practicing public accountants, educators and thought leaders who are leading their profession by visibly and incrementally changing the accounting profession through their exemplary leadership, their innovative thinking, their collaborative efforts, and their community outreach which extends the visibility of the profession outside the workplace.

The Top Influencers program honors those who are leading the way in developing the constantly evolving technology and firm processes that allow practitioners to be more productive, efficient and profitable, as they build practices that will endure and thrive.

"I am honored to be recognized among the industry's most prestigious leaders," explained David Cristello, Jetpack Workflow Founder and CEO. "We pride ourselves in developing innovative technology solutions that help our customers get recurring client work done on time, every time."

About Jetpack Workflow

Jetpack Workflow was founded in 2015 with the vision to help customers deliver their best work—from developing the actual software that helps professionals solve their painful workflow problems, to personalized and fun onboarding and training, to curating helpful and informative resources. Jetpack Workflow serves over 6,000 accounting professionals in 18 countries around the world and features automated recurring deadlines, drag and drop capacity planning, along with the ability to see what needs to be completed with only a few clicks. To learn more about Jetpack Workflow, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and http://www.jetpackworkflow.com.

