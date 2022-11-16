Popmenu Ranked Number 57 for Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Atlanta, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popmenu, a leader in cloud-based restaurant technology, is excited to announce that it is No. 57 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Popmenu grew 3,102% from 2018 to 2021.

Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu, credits Popmenu's strong empathy for restaurants and immediately impactful, guest-facing tech with the company's exponential revenue growth. Popmenu offers everything from SEO-driven, interactive menus to website hosting and design, automated marketing and AI-powered phone answering, among other features.

"Popmenu quickly grew our customer base and revenue by solving some of the biggest problems restaurants face with a simple, cloud-based platform," said Sweeney. "We earned the trust of restaurant owners by helping them to consistently drive more business and efficiency in the middle of a labor shortage, pandemic and other hardships. As the generational replatforming in the restaurant industry accelerates, Popmenu is uniquely positioned to help our clients and other stakeholders achieve better financial results. I'm incredibly proud of our team, this recognition and the impact we continue to have on the industry."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Popmenu

Popmenu specializes in transformative online and on-premise technologies that help restaurants increase brand visibility, guest engagement, revenue and profitability. The company is a leading innovator in digital marketing and ordering technology that works with over 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups. For more information about Popmenu, visit get.popmenu.com.

