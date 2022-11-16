Logansport Financial Corp. Announces an Increase in Fourth Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol "LOGN"), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $.45 on each share of its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 12.5% increase from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2023 to the holders of record on December 15, 2022.



