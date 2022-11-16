Graylog Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Robert Rea as Chief Technology Officer; Founder Lennart Koopmann named Chief Product Officer

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management and SIEM solutions, today announced the appointment of Robert Rea as Chief Technology Officer. Rea will lead Graylog's Product Development and IT organizations. The company also announced that its founder and former CTO Lennart Koopmann has been named Chief Product Officer, transitioning his focus to product management, product strategy and the Graylog Community. With the rapid growth of Graylog's engineering and product organizations over the past 18 months, the company is separating those responsibilities to better position it for the future.

"With growth comes the need to evaluate how our team is structured in order to ensure the optimum focus and capacity going forward," said Andy Grolnick, CEO of Graylog. "The changes announced today will better position Graylog for continued success. I'm excited to welcome a talented and experienced engineering leader like Robert to our team while simultaneously enabling Lennart to focus his talent, vision, and versatility fully on product management, strategy and community."

Rea brings nearly 20 years of experience and results as a strategic leader directing teams through all phases of software development and delivery. His expertise includes designing and developing solutions in SIEM, SOAR, endpoint telemetry, cloud workload protection, cloud native security, logging and data lakes. Prior to joining Graylog, Rea most recently held executive engineering positions at ShiftLeft and Armor Security.

"I look forward to working closely with the Graylog team to help the company evolve, grow and flourish," Rea added. "I'm excited to help influence advances in log management and SIEM to deliver high quality, differentiated solutions that our users and customers love."

Lennart Koopmann founded Graylog in 2009 as an Open Source project, and has led engineering, product management, and technical operations for more than 10 years. "It's great having Robert on board, allowing me to focus more energy on product strategy, product roadmap, customer needs, and the overall Graylog community," said Chief Product Officer and Founder Lennart Koopmann. "I look forward to working more closely with customers and building upon our strengths to provide the most awesome log management platform available with the best user experience around."

ABOUT GRAYLOG

Graylog is a leader in log management and Security Information Event Management (SIEM), making the world and its data more efficient and secure. Built by practitioners with the practitioner in mind, Graylog unlocks answers from data for thousands of IT and security professionals who solve security, compliance, operational, and DevOps issues every day. Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is an award-winning platform built for speed and scale in capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Graylog eliminates the noise and delivers an exceptional user experience by making data analysis, threat hunting, detection, and incident investigation fast and efficient using a more cost-effective and flexible architecture. For more information, visit https://graylog.org, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

