U.S. BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT: December 27 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that U.S. Bancorp (or the "Company") investors who suffered losses from trading U.S. Bancorp securities USB between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against U.S. Bancorp. The cutoff to apply to be a lead plaintiff is December 27, 2022.

Class Period: August 1, 2019 - July 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 27, 2022

The securities class action alleges that U.S. Bancorp made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the Company's subsidiary, U.S. Bank, secretly and improperly pressured its employees to open sham accounts for consumers, thereby exposing the Company to significant risk of regulatory scrutiny and actions.

On July 28, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a Consent Order and fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for opening unauthorized accounts in consumers' names, without their consent or knowledge. On this news, the price of U.S. Bancorp shares fell $2.09, or 4.34%, to close at $46.12 per share on July 28, 2022, on elevated trading volume.

